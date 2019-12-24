Assault
Deputies in Berkeley County responded to Leisure Drive on Dec. 13 regarding an assault. The incident report states that the complainant was drinking with another man when he accused him of stealing $20 from him. Police said during questioning they were told the subject then pulled out a black handgun and used it to hit the complainant in the eye. The complainant’s eye was swollen shut. The incident report states the subject then kicked the complainant in the ribs and stomach while he was on the ground. Police said the suspect also told the complainant that he could kill him. The complainant said he wanted to press charges. Deputies obtained a warrant for the suspect’s arrest.
Shots fired
Deputies in Berkeley County responded to an apartment on Harbor Lake Drive for a shots fired call on Dec. 13. The complainant told police she was sitting on her couch when shots were fired through her apartment. Deputies said they found four holes from the projectiles. The incident report states that the complainant heard loud banging on a nearby door minutes before the shots were fired into her residence. Deputies investigated the area and found spent bullet casing near the scene.
Intimidation
On Dec. 12, deputies in Berkeley County were called to Halldon Hill Lane regarding an issue between property owners. The complainant told deputies that he was hunting in a deer stand, near a corn pile and shot at a deer. The complainant said he got out of the stand to investigate and determined he had missed. The report states just then a person from the adjoining property drove up in a truck and was acting aggressive and accusing the hunter and property owner of baiting deer and pulling them off his property. Deputies said the complainant told the subject that it is his property and he wasn’t doing anything wrong. The complainant told deputies that the subject then threatened to shoot him. Deputies said they then contacted the subject who said that incident did happen but he did not threaten to shoot anyone.
Fleeing suspect
In Dec. 13 police in Hanahan along with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit responded to a suspect on the run. The report states that an officer was patrolling Eagle Landing in the Otranto area when a suspicious vehicle was spotted. Police said when the driver spotted the officer he took off. The vehicle was spotted abandoned just moments later as the suspect fled on foot. The report states investigators determined the vehicle was stolen during a carjacking and a firearm was involved. The area around Otranto was searched and the suspect was found and arrested.