Traffic stop
On Sept. 17 a deputy with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with an inoperable tag light, on Royal Road. The deputy said as the stop was being made the driver of the vehicle pulled into a driveway got out of the car and attempted to walk into a residence. The incident report states the deputy told subject to return to his car because he was conducting a traffic stop. The deputy said as he began to speak with the driver his father exited the residence and demanded the deputy get off his property. The incident report states the deputy explained to the father who he was and why he was there but he began to yell and order the deputy off his property. The deputy said he ordered the father to go back in the home several times but he continued to order him off the property. The incident report states the deputy told the father that if he didn’t go back inside he would be arrested for interfering with an investigation. The deputy said the father continued to argue and order him off the property. The deputy said he then arrested the man. The deputy said as he was conducting the traffic stop it was determined the driver had a suspended license. Both father and son were taken to Hill Finklea Detention Center to await bond hearings.
Theft
Deputies in Berkeley County responded to a Jamestown gas station on Sept. 17 for theft of lottery tickets. The incident report states the store manager caught an employee on surveillance camera taking lottery tickets and scratching them off but not paying for them. The deputy was told the employee continued to take tickets and scratch them off throughout the night and into the early morning. The report states the employee scratched off 29 tickets totaling $290 and only won $40. The winnings were never retrieved from the register by the employee. The incident report states the clerk admitted to taking the tickets but believed she had paid for all the tickets she had played. The manager informed the clerk there was $250 still missing.
Kidnapping
On Aug. 31 deputies in Berkeley County responded to a home in St. Stephen for a disturbance. Deputies said when the approached the house they could hear a female yelling from inside saying she could not get out of the front door. Deputies said there was also a man outside the home re-roofing the house. The incident report states that when the deputies questioned the female she said her husband had nailed the doors shut so she couldn’t get out of the house. Deputies said they then talked to the husband who admitted he drilled the door shut to keep his wife from leaving. The incident report states the husband told deputies that they were arguing and she told him she was going to leave the house to go have relations with someone else. Deputies said the subject gave a written statement and was arrested for kidnapping, he was then taken the jail in Moncks Corner.
Drugs found
On Aug. 30 deputies in Berkeley County responded to Burbage Lane to speak with a complainant about a manufactured building. The complainant told deputies he had paperwork and the keys to repossess the building that was on the property. The incident report states he told deputies when he looked into the window he thought the building may have been turned into a grow house. Deputies said they then went inside the building and discovered what appeared to be ten marijuana plants growing inside. Deputies then called narcotics detectives to the scene. No arrests were made at the time of the report.