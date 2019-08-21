Armed Subject
The Hanahan Police Department responded to Raptor Drive in reference a disturbance involving an armed subject. Police said due to the nature of the incident, multiple officers from the Hanahan Police Department and deputies from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded. One person was taken into custody without incident.
Assault
Deputies in Berkeley County were called to a to an assault at the Circle K on Red Bank Road. Deputies said the victim told them he left a bar and walked into a fight in progress. The victim said and unknown person struck him in the face using handgun. Deputies said the victim them ran from the scene to the Circle K to call law enforcement. Deputies said the victim was bleeding from his left eye and he did not know any of the victims involved in the incident.
Speeding complaints
Police in Hanahan received several complaints regarding vehicles speeding on Roma Road. The police department said they deployed a traffic data collection device, on Roma Road for five days. Police said information was collected on 10,046 vehicles it showed that nearly 60 percent of the vehicles were travelling at the posted 25 MPH speed limit or below, 38 percent were travelling between 26-30 MPH, just .3 percent of the vehicles were actually violating the speed limit on the road in question.
Arson
Deputies responded to Old Grade Road on Aug. 10 regarding a possible arson investigation.
Deputies said when they arrived a detached garage was heavily damage by fire. The complainant told deputies he heard two loud pops early in the morning. Deputies said when the complainant went outside he saw three of his vehicles on fire under the carport.
Deputies said there was also another vehicle destroyed in the enclosed portion of the garage. Deputies said the complaint believes that someone he knows started the fire. There were no arrests made at the time of the report.