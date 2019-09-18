Drugs found
On Aug. 25, a deputy was patrolling the area of Old Black River Road in Goose Creek when they saw a man on bicycle riding towards them in the center lane. The incident report states the deputy asked the subject to stop and talk. The report states the man had a large machete style knife hanging from his side. The deputy asked the man if he could hold the knife for the remainder of the interview and the subject complied. The incident report states the deputy asked what the subject was doing the in area and he replied he was homeless and living in a tent nearby. The deputy said he noticed a bulge in the suspect’s breast pocket, when asked, the suspect said it is a meth pipe. The suspect went on to say he had one gram of meth and some marijuana on him. The deputy then arrested the suspect. The report states while on the way to jail the suspect said the substances were meth and marijuana and asked the deputy if he could make a “deal” for the purpose of getting out of the charges. The suspect later arrived at the Hill Finklea Detention Center for booking.
Assault
Deputies in Berkeley County were called to Bonneau on Aug. 24 regarding an assault. Deputies said the complainant stated she was at a local bar and as she was leaving she was stopped by an employee who told her there was a problem. The incident report states the employee then hit the complainant in the head with a brick. Deputies said they did observe some scratches on the victim’s face. Deputies told the victim they would go to the bar and continue the investigation. There were no arrests at the time of the report.
Vandalism
On Aug. 28, Deputies were called to Plainfield Ave. in Goose Creek regarding an incident of vandalism. The complainant said an unknown person cut holes into the above ground pool. The incident report states the deputy could see seven slashes from, what is believed to be a knife, in various spots around the pool. The report states the cuts went damaged the metal exterior and the pool’s liner and the pool could no longer hold water and was unrepairable. The victim was provided a case number; a suspect could not be identified given the evidence at the scene.
Disorderly conduct
On Aug. 25, deputies in Berkeley County were patrolling near Harbor Lake Drive just after midnight. The incident report states deputies observed a male subject urinating on a building. The report states deputies made contact with the subject and could smell a strong odor of alcohol, he was unsteady on his feet and he was slurring his words. The subject was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the detention center.