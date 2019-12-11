Lost and found
The BCSO was patrolling on Gateway Drive on Nov. 24 when a deputy was flagged down near the Days Inn parking lot. The male told the deputy he had lost his wallet carrying $10,000 and he needed a police report to get permission to look at the motel’s surveillance video. Deputies said when the video was viewed it showed the man and his wife getting into the car in the parking lot and just as he shut the driver’s side door, deputies saw a wallet fall to the ground. The man pulled out not knowing he had dropped his wallet. The incident report states that about 20-minutes later the video shows a different male walk up to the wallet, pick it up and shake it. The report states the video continued as the subject looked inside the wallet and the deputy said they were able to see the man’s happy expression and that “he appeared to be happy with what he had just found.” The manager at the motel said he may know the person who picked up the wallet because he had recently rented rooms. The manager said they paid for the rooms with a credit card. No arrests were made at the time.
Theft
Deputies from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on State Road regarding a theft on Nov. 29. The complainant said someone had broken into his vehicle, using forced entry and took his tools. Deputies said the items included two augers, eight power drills, five sawzalls, four skill saws and two chain saws. The incident report states that a pair of bolt cutters were used to smash the back-hatch window of the vehicle and the complainant said he knows who may have stolen the tools. At the time of the report the investigation was active.
Scam attempt
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hilchot Drive on Nov. 27, regarding a suspicious call. The incident report states that when deputies arrived the complainant said he received a suspicious phone call from a male who said, he is the father of a minor and the complainant has been sending nude photos to the child. Deputies said the caller referenced a phone app and stated that if something is not worked out they will be contacting law enforcement. The complainant said he contacted deputies because he has never sent photos to anyone and he has never heard of the app the caller mentioned. Deputies documented the incident and the complainant blocked the number.
Gun Thief
On Nov. 29, deputies in Berkeley County responded to Pine Straw Lane in reference to a theft from a motor vehicle. The complainant said someone broke into his truck through a rear window, that was already damaged, and stole eight of his firearms. The guns included an AR-15 rifle, handguns and shotguns. At the time of the report the investigation was still active. No suspects were named.