Assault
On July 30, police in Goose Creek were contacted regarding an assault. The complainant said he is homeless and he was jumped while walking through the parking lot of Faith Church.
The complainant said he was approached by the two men who said “watch your back” and then they punched him in the back and he fell to the ground.
Police were told the suspects then began to punch and kick and him.
Police said the victim told them he did not know the suspects and the could not describe them. Police called EMS so the victim could be evaluated.
Disorderly Conduct
Police in Goose Creek were called to the Hamlets on July 30, regarding a disturbance. Police said when they arrived they saw ten juveniles walk out of the wood-line near the residence.
Police said the subjects were parking their cars at a nearby park and walking through the woods to a home.
The incident report states police were told the home is vacant and has been for two years.
Police said upon further investigation they found party supplies in a bag and also discovered glow sticks leading to the residence.
Police said they did not find anyone in the vacant home but there was a smell of marijuana and cans of alcohol were found. The incident report stated they discovered the juvenile whose parents own the home.
She said she just invited six friends but more people arrived than she expected.
Police said no suspects were located regarding the marijuana and alcohol.
Assault
On July 26, Berkeley County deputies responded to St. James Avenue for a call about an assault. The complainant said while she was on her work break a man approached her and asked her for a cigarette.
The incident report states the man said she was cute and then groped her. The complainant said she then left the area and the suspect followed her. He then passed out inside the restaurant where she works.
After looking at surveillance video police arrested the suspect and charged him with assault and battery and took him to the Berkeley County detention center.
Drug Offence
On July, 26 Berkeley County deputies responded to the Flying J store on Jedburg Road for drug activity.
Deputies said when they arrived they found the subject passed out and slumped over his steering wheel. The incident report states he had a needle in his arm.
Deputies said they pulled the subject out of the car and could not feel his pulse. The incident report states they administered Narcan for life-saving aid. Deputies said the Narcan had positive results and the subject was then taken to the hospital.
The incident report states deputies searched his car and found substances that tested positive for crack and heroin.