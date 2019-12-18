Bad 911 call
On Dec. 10, deputies in Berkeley County were called to a home on Haney Branch Road because of a disturbance. The incident report states deputies noted the residence has had numerous calls in the past. Deputies said dispatch made them aware that a female continued to call the 911 emergency line and caller was intoxicated and using profanity. Deputies said when they arrived on scene they found the female grossly intoxicated and she admitted calling 911. Deputies said they determined that there was no real emergency at the home and that they advised the same subject in the past about unlawful use of 911. Deputies arrested the subject for unlawful use of 911 and she was transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center in Moncks Corner.
Breach of trust
The manager of a gas station on Red Bank Road called police in Goose Creek regarding a breach of trust incident with an employee. The incident report states the manager told the officer, after reviewing lottery records, he determined one of his employee scratched off 53 instant tickets totaling $440 and did not pay for them. Police said they asked the manager if at any time the employee redeemed any winning tickets and for how much. The manager told officers he was not able to say for sure. After reviewing additional video, the deputy issued a warrant for the employee’s arrest.
Animal care
Police in Goose Creek responded to the Wal-Mart market on St. James on Nov. 21, regarding a large dog left in an unoccupied vehicle. Police said when they arrived the animal appeared to be in some distress, due to direct sunlight and no ventilation. Police said they determined the animal had to be removed from the vehicle immediately. The incident report states an officer opened the unlocked door and took the animal into custody. The dog’s owner then arrived from inside the store and officers cited him for lack of proper animal care and gave him a mandatory court date.
Found Property
On Nov. 22, police in Goose Creek responded to Lowes on St. James Ave. for found property. The incident report states when the officer arrived he was met by an employee who said they were gathering carts from the parking lot and found a handgun magazine containing six live rounds, in one of the carts. The officer said that the employee told them that they did not see anyone around the cart at time and nobody had come into the store looking for the item. Police said they took magazine to secure in an evidence locker.