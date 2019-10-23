Shoplifting
Deputies in Berkeley County responded to a shoplifting call on Oct. 7 at the Hot Spot on N. Main Street. The incident report states employees told the deputy the subject walked into the store and grabbed a Modelo beer and said, he was talking it and he will wait for police to show up. The deputy said upon arrival, the suspect was sitting on the curb drinking a beer and talking to employees. The deputy then approached the subject and placed him under arrest and transported him to the Hill Finklea Detention Center.
Weapons charge
On Oct. 9 deputies in Berkeley County were called to the post office on Pinopolis Road regrading gun fire in the area. The complainant told the deputies he was jogging during the morning hours and noticed a dark color SUV driving down the road. Deputies said as the vehicle drove passed the complainant he told them he saw a muzzle flash from the vehicle and heard three to four shots as the vehicle drove away. Deputies said they investigated the area and found three .45 caliber shell casings along the road. Deputies talked to witnesses who said they heard the shots as well. Deputies said they were also told by witnesses that an argument was heard at a home nearby before the shots were fired. The report states an arrest was made following the investigation.
Unrestrained animals
Police in Goose Creek were called to Madeline Drive on Oct. 10 for a citizen complaint. The complainant told officers she was unable to get out of her car due to the neighbor’s aggressive dog circling her vehicle in her driveway. Police said when they arrived they tried to call the dog away from the car but it continued to bark aggressively. The incident report states another officer arrived with a catchpole and they were able to get the dog into the backyard of the neighboring home. Police said when they got into the yard they saw two other dogs with no food or water. The report states the animals were tied to a tree with heavy chains with little room to move around. The officers said they retrieved bolt cutters and cut the chains and gave the animals food and water. Police said animal control was contacted for a follow up and citation.
Swindling
On Oct. 8 police in Goose Creek were contacted about an incident of fraud. The complainant told officers that she got a call from a male subject with a middle eastern accent and advised her that they are from the IRS. The subject asked her for her social security number, which she gave. The incident report states a short time later she received additional calls from a subject posing to be the Berkeley County Sheriff. Police said the complainant was then told she has warrants out for her arrest. Police said the complainant eventually realized it was a scam and contacted police. Police said they researched the number the IRS call came from and it did match the number for the Social Security office in Greenville, MS. Police said information they obtained shows that the subject used a computer program to mask their actual number with the number from the Social Security office in Mississippi to look like an actual government agency.