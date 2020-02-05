Swindle
Deputies in Berkeley County were contacted on Jan. 24, regarding a swindling incident.
The incident report states the complainant told deputies he receives calls from a man with a Hispanic accent.
The report said the subject on the phone demands money. Deputies said on the most recent call the complaint was told to give the subject money or someone would kill his family.
The incident report states, out of fear, the complainant sent the caller $1,600 though a banking app to Santo Domingo.
No further information was available regarding the investigation.
Theft
On Jan. 28 deputies in Berkeley County were called to a Moncks Corner home in reference to a larceny.
The incident report states deputies met the complainant who said he was going through some of his deceased roommate’s property and discovered a that a small safe was missing.
The incident report said the complainant advised deputies the safe contained $309,100 in savings bonds. The complainant told deputies he has visitors from time-to-time but he thought the safe was in an area where it would not be touched.
Officers were not able to determine possible suspects or witnesses at the time.
Suspicious activity
Deputies in Berkeley County responded to Okatee Drive for a trespassing incident on, Jan. 28.
The incident report states that the complainant was working in her front yard when an unknown male jumped her back fence into her yard and approached the rear door. Deputies said the complainant determined this because of an alert from her doorbell camera. Deputies said camera showed the suspect moving towards the rear door and when he noticed a doorbell camera he immediately covered his face with his hat. Deputies said the subject then exited the backyard by jumping back-over the fence. The complainant said she did not recognize the subject.
Possession
On Jan. 15, an officer from the Goose Creek Police Department made a traffic stop on Red Bank Road. The incident report states the officer asked both the driver and passenger for proper identification. The report states the female driver was identified and the passenger said he did not have identification on his person but gave the officer his name. During the stop the officer said a strong odor of marijuana was present. The incident report said the driver and passenger were searched and nothing was found. Officers said, due to probable cause to search, they checked in the vehicle and discovered 3.3 grams of marijuana. It was also discovered the driver did not have a license or current license plate because there was no insurance on the vehicle.
Threating text
Officers with the Summerville Police Department were contacted about threatening text messages on Jan. 17. The incident report states the complainant said he received a text message from a number in Texas. Police said the sender identified himself as being with the drug cartel. The report states the sender threatened the complainant with physical violence and mentioned the complainant’s use of prostitutes. Police said the sender also attempted to extort money. The complainant told police he has never visited prostitutes and did not recognize the number of the sender. Police said the complainant was told to contact police again if the texts continue.