Traffic stop
On Sept. 12 a Berkeley County deputy was on patrol in the area of Stephanie Drive in Goose Creek. While on patrol the deputy said he noticed a gray Nissan Sentra being operated with defective equipment. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and deputies began to make contact with the driver and two passengers. The report states while the deputy was speaking with the suspect, he was being very nervous with deputies and began to attempt to discard something and was then escorted out of the vehicle and detained. The report states the suspect was sitting on a needle and attempting to discard a plastic baggy. Additional suspects were also removed from the vehicle and detained and a search was conducted. Deputies said they found what was suspected to be heroin, methamphetamines and cocaine as well as counterfeit money. All three suspects were charged and taken to the detention center in Moncks Corner.
Drug possession
On Sept. 23 deputies in Berkeley County were working with the narcotics task force and executed a search warrant on Maywood Drive in Moncks Corner. Officers had been conducting an investigation regarding the distribution of Fentanyl from someone in the home. Officers said entered the home they and arrested a suspect for distribution of fentanyl. Also found in the home were eight pistols, four rifles and a shotgun. Deputies said seven people inside the home were arrested on charges that include weapons possession and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Unlawful conduct
On Aug, 27 Goose Creek Police were contacted about an incident involving a child. The complainant said he was picking up his child at the babysitter and as he was putting the child in the car seat he noticed a bite mark on the child’s forearm. The incident report states the complainant said he talked to the child’s mother. The mother said she was informed that their child bit another child at the sitter’s and the babysitter then bit their child as punishment. Police said when they spoke to the complainant he was on the phone with the Department of Social Services and did not want to pursue charges. Police exceptionally cleared the case.
Drugs found
On Sept. 24, police in Goose Creek conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation. After smelling the odor of marijuana. The officer said they could smell a strong odor on marijuana and brought it to the driver’s attention. The report states the driver responded by saying it is in the back seat. Upon searching the vehicle, just over a pound of marijuana was located and confiscated. Police said it had a street value of $2,500. The driver was subsequently arrested on the drug charges as well as multiple traffic related offenses.