Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office going Live

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis announced on Nov. 12 that Live PD is coming to the area.
“We’ve made a name for ourselves as a premier law enforcement agency in South Carolina,” said Sheriff Lewis in a statement. “But now we get to show the nation.”
Live PD is a cable series and provides viewers unfiltered access inside a variety of the country’s busiest police forces, both urban and rural, and the communities they patrol on a typical night.
The show hosts bounce minute-by-minute between the featured agencies and police departments offering an inside look at each live incident.
“Citizens, elected officials, and deputies have all asked about joining Live PD. I’m glad to see it coming to fruition.” said Lewis.
“From taking drug dealers off the streets to solving decades-old cold cases, we’re excited to highlight the great work this office does on a daily basis to a national television audience.”
The show will air Friday, November 15 at 9 p.m. on A&E.