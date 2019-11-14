Berkeley County man facing child porn charges

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest in a statement on Thursday afternoon. If found guilty, the suspect involved could serve up to 70-years behind bars.
The AG’s office said their investigators along with the Goose Creek Police Department made the arrest following information received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.
Thirty-nine-year old Corey Abram Weston, from Goose Creek is charged with seven counts of felony sexual exploitation of a minor. The AG’s office said each count is punishable by up to 10-years in prison.
Investigators said Weston possessed multiple files of child pornography. Officers from Goose Creek took Weston into custody on Nov. 13. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s office.