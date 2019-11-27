BCSO: Boycott “Blackout Wednesday”

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging motorists to drive sober during the Thanksgiving holiday travel.
A statement announced an effort to strongly encourage residents to boycott, what is called, Blackout Wednesday, on Nov. 27, 2019.
The sheriff’s office said “Blackout Wednesday” is a cultural phenomenon that encourages the heavy consumption of alcohol throughout this holiday weekend. Drunk-driving-related crashes spike during the Thanksgiving holiday season due to this.
“Drunk driving is a deadly threat to our community every day, and that threat increases during holidays like Thanksgiving,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said. “Blackout Wednesday is a risky trend. Driving under the influence has consequences and they can be fatal. Be thankful for life and drive sober.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2013 to 2017, more than 800 people died in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period, making it one of the deadliest holidays on our roadways.