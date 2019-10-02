BCSO: Arrest in months old investigation

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in Jan. 19, homicide.
Detectives with the BCSO arrested and charged Thomas Scott McFadden, Jr. with the homicide of Steven Lincoln Jr.
Deputies said on Saturday, Jan. 19, Berkeley County deputies responded to a report of a deceased person at Shuler Cemetery, in Ridgeville,
The investigation determined the victim, had been shot and killed.
McFadden is currently being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center on an unrelated murder charged.
Berkeley County deputies are continuing their investigation into this case. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.