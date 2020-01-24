Berkeley County Sheriff, Duane Lewis said one person has been arrested and another is still wanted by law enforcement following a triple homicide in Pineville in Berkeley County back on Jan. 20. It’s a crime the sheriff called senseless and possibly gang related.
Lewis said detectives arrested 20-year-old, Jay Quan Washington on January 23. He will be charged with three counts of murder following the triple homicide on Jan. 20, 2020. A second suspect, 28-year-old Donelle Lamar McKelvey, is still at-large and is wanted for accessory before the fact of murder.
Washington will appear in front of a magistrate judge on Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m. He will not be given bond for the murder charges, a circuit court judge will determine that at a later date.
Sheriff Lewis said at the press conference on Jan. 24, that the suspects were with the victims most of the day at various areas around the lowcountry on Jan. 20. He wouldn’t say much about how they ended up at Crawl Hill Dr. and Lloyd Hill Lane but the sheriff said the suspects were in the vehicle with them before the gunfire erupted and Jay Quan Washington was the only person who fired rounds.
Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver identified the three victims as 23-year-old Martice Green of Saint Stephen; 22-year-old Desmond Williams of Saint Stephen and 19-year-old Malik Gibbs, also from Saint Stephen.
“This was a senseless murder, a brutal murder and it happened for no reason,” said Sheriff Duane Lewis.
Lewis credited the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and area residents for helping his agency make the arrest in, what he called, a complicated case.
“I’ll tell you when we arrived on that scene, we had nothing to go on,” Lewis said. “And here we are today announcing an arrest of a violent individual, that’s responsible for the deaths of three people.”
The incident report, from Jan. 20, states the deputy was called to the intersection of Crawl Hill Dr. and Lloyd Hill Lane in reference to a car in a field with blood and bullet casings nearby. Deputies said they looked inside the vehicle and saw, what appeared to be a deceased black male.