Send in your calendar items to news@berkeleyind.com.
History lectures
From 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Michael J. Heitzler will continue his 2018 Lecture Series at the Goose Creek City Hall. Nov. 29: The Ascension of the City of Goose Creek.
St. Stephan Christmas Parade
At 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 the St. Stephan Christmas Parade will line up at Brick Church Circle and Mendel Rivers Road. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m.
Lego Drive
Through Dec. 14 Reece’s Legion is asking for donations for Reece’s Lego Legacy drive. Reece is a six year old battling Pediatric Medulloblastoma. He is collecting new Lego sets for all the kids receiving cancer treatment at the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). Donations can be dropped off or mailed directly to Reece’s Lego Legacy, 316 Seneca River Drive, Summerville, SC 29485. Follow Reece’s Legion on Facebook.
Parade, Tree Lighting
At 6 p.m. on Dec. 1, the City of Moncks Corner will hold its annual Christmas Parade on Main Street with the Tree lighting to follow at the Market Pavilion, 418 E. Main Street. The parade route starts at St. John’s Christian Academy. This is a night time parade which allows participants to light up Moncks Corner with creativity and holiday cheer. Winning parade entries will be announced at the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Market Pavilion following the parade.
Holiday Fairs
The weekend Holiday Fairs beginning Dec.1 now take place at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner. Gather with family and friends to celebrate the holidays. Enjoy a visit with Santa Claus and other fun activities including, marshmallow roasting, children’s rides, food and drinks. Admission to the fairs is free. No pets allowed.
Wind Ensemble Concert
At 4 p.m. on Dec. 2 at the Stratford High School auditorium, 951 Crowfield Blvd. the Saint James Wind Ensemble will present a concert of holiday music. “Deck the Halls” will feature new and old seasonal favorites. For more information email: stjameswindensemble@gmail.com.
Lakeside Light Display
From 6-8 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Goose Creek Municipal Center, 519 N Goose Creek Blvd., the City of Goose Creek will begin the holiday season with light displays around the lake. Enjoy holiday music from local groups, crafts. cookies, hot chocolate and marshmallow roasting and visit with Santa. Also take a hayride to see the light displays. Event, admission and parking are free.
Holiday Market
From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Dec. 8, the Holiday Market will return to the Green Barn, 519 Woodin Place, Summerville. Carnes Crossroads Green Barn will celebrate the Holidays with as artisan market offering a variety of homemade gifts, goodies and treats. Holiday décor with seasonal music will put you in the Christmas spirit. Santa Claus will make an appearance. Food trucks will be selling food and beverages throughout the day.
Toastmasters Club
At 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at First Baptist Church, 141 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, the Allaboard Toastmasters will meet. Do you need help speaking in public? This is what we do at an Allaboard Toastmasters Club. Speaking with confidence could be a great way to enhance your career. Come visit and see how easy it can be to get rid of the fear of speaking in public. For more information, call Sharon at 843-797-0301.
Rotary Club
The Goose Creek Rotary meets at Gilligans on St James at 12:45 p.m. every Tuesday except the 5th Tuesday of the month. Rotary is involved in community projects and events in the community at both the local and international level. We encourage people who are wishing to volunteer to come and visit us as prospective members.
Lunch, fellowship
“The Lord’s Ladle Café” in the Goose Creek United Methodist Church fellowship building located at 142 Redbank Road is open to all comers for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. On Mondays a hot breakfast is served from 7-9 a.m. All are welcome to join us for free food and fellowship. When available, free Bibles, free bread and free clothing are offered during soup kitchen hours. For more information, call the church office at 843-553-6842, or visit online at goosecreekumc@comcast.net.
Free Coffee Fridays
Come by 9-11 a.m. on Friday mornings at the St. Stephen Library to chat with your librarians and neighbors and enjoy a free cup of coffee. For more information, call 843-567-4862.
Artist Guild
The Goose Creek Artist Guild meets on the third Tuesday of each month September through May. For more information go to https://www.facebook.com/GooseCreekArtistsGuild/ or send email to HKezart@outlook.com.
Volunteers needed
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide need volunteers for next year to assist in preparing FREE income taxes for the elderly and others who needs help with their income taxes in Goose Creek, Summerville and Moncks Corner. If you do not wish to prepare taxes, there are also leadership positions available such as Client Facilitators. Training is provided on a self-paced basis with individual assistance as needed along with on-line IRS training and testing. Use of your own laptop may be necessary. There is a one week orientation in December and two weeks of training in January. We ask volunteers to be ready to provide one half day or more per week from Feb. 4 through April 12. For more information, contact Pat Merriam at abenpat@comcast.net or 843-270-7881.
TOPS meets Thursdays
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter SC0104 meets at 9 a.m. every Thursday for weigh-in with the meeting beginning at 9:45 a.m. at the Goose Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 907 Redbank Road, Goose Creek. Members learn about nutrition, portion control, food planning, exercise, motivation and more. Visitors are always welcome (preteens, teens, and adults – male and female). The first meeting is free. Call Theresa at 843-737-3289. In Moncks Corner, the group meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Trident Emergency Physicians conference room.
Submarine Veterans
United States Submarine Veterans-Charleston Base meets on the second Thursday of each month except December at the FRA Branch 269, 99 Wisteria Road in Goose Creek. The Social Hour starts at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. This is the 2nd largest USSVI Base and normally have 80 members in attendance. All Brothers of the Dolphin are welcome. Contact Rick Wise at 843-276-0899 or newsletter@ussvib.org for more information.
STR Monthly Meeting
Small Town Restroration Inc. will meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at St. Stephen Library, 113 Ravenell Drive in St. Stephen. For more information, contact Wes Pratt, president at 843-327-3354.
FiA-Females in Action
Goose Creek women are meeting to workout at 5 a.m. on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays; at 6 a.m. on Tuesdays; and at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays. This free peer-led, non-profit group welcomes women of any age or fitness level. For more information, send email to FiAGooseCreek@gmail.com.
CPR Class
The Moncks Corner Fire Department offers CPR classes every Saturday at the Fire Department on Carolina Avenue. The classes are FREE, but the certification card is $6. Classes are not held on holiday weekends. Contact the Fire Department for more information at 843-719-7990.
Clayton’s Corner
Reluctant readers are invited to read to Clayton the Therapy dog 3:30-4:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Goose Creek Library, 325 Old Moncks Corner Road in Goose Creek. Call 843-572-1376 for more information.
Berkeley Soil and Water
The Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District board meets 11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Old Santee Canal Park. Meetings are open to any interested persons. To confirm meeting place, call 843-719-4146.
Beekeeping meeting
Berkeleybees, a group for anyone interested in beekeeping, meets 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month — at the First Presbyterian Church. All ages and experience levels welcome. Call the Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District for more information at 843-719-4146.
Alzheimer’s support
Meetings are 6-8 p.m on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Trident Hospital in Cafe B. This meeting is for anyone who is a caregiver, has Alzheimer’s or dementia or wants information. The sponsor of this event is Agape Senior. For information, call 843-553-7122.
Exercise for Seniors
A free exercise class for seniors takes place 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays in the gym of First Baptist Church, 112 E. Main St. in Moncks Corner. Come join the fun and reap the benefits of exercising to the oldies. Call 843-499-2503.
Citizen’s Advisory Board
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Advisory Board meets every six weeks at the sheriff’s office, 223 N. Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner. Adult coloring Relax with an adult coloring class at the Sangaree Library, 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays. Free; supplies furnished. For more information, contact Dan Beaumont at 843-636-2106.
Project Linus chapter
A chapter of Project Linus has been formed in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. Project Linus provides handmade blankets to children who are seriously ill or going through a physical or emotional challenge. Call Marty Ireland at 843- 749-9328 or martyi04@homesc.com. See www.projectlinus. org.
Safe Haven
The BSB Safe Haven support group meets 6-8 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday at the Berkeley Electric Cooperative community room, 551 Rembert C. Dennis Blvd., Moncks Corner.
Berkeley County Council
Berkeley County Council has its regular and committee meetings 6:30 p.m. second and fourth Mondays of the month at the administration building, Moncks Corner.
PTSD support group
The PTSD support group meets at 7 p.m. Monday evenings at the Fellowship of Oakbrook, 1400 Trolley Road, Summerville. The military PTSD support group for veterans, families and friends will provide free anonymous assistance that includes understanding, support, guidance and coping skills for those affected by PTSD resulting from combat or traumatic military experiences. This is not a therapy group, it is a self-help support group. Call 843-637-6463 or 843-509-0535.
School board meets
Berkeley County School District school board has its regular meetings at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at the district office, Moncks Corner.
Town of Moncks Corner
Regular monthly meeting of Moncks Corner Town Council will be on the third Tuesday of the month after the Finance Committee meeting at 6 p.m.
Crime Watch
Moncks Corner Crime Watch meetings begin at 6:30 p.m., 118 Carolina Ave. (Town Hall) on the fourth Thursday of each month.
USMC detachment meets
The Lowcountry Detachment of the Marine Corps is seeking Marines that have served honorably for not less than 90 days and earned the Eagle, Globe and Anchor, FMF Corpsmen and FMF Navy Chaplains. The Detachment meets on the fourth Thursday of each month at the Fleet Reserve Association, 99 Wisteria Road in Goose Creek.
NAMI support group
The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers free support groups for individuals in recovery and family members of people with mental illness. Meetings are the first Tuesday of every month 6-7:30 p.m. at Moncks Corner Baptist Church at 500 E. Main St.; and the third Monday of every month 6 -7:30 p.m. at Bethany United Methodist Church at 118 W. Third South St., Summerville. Call John Tharp at 843-709-8520.
Quilting club meet
Quilt ‘N’ Friends is a group that meets on the fourth Thursday of each month to discuss quilting, show recent projects, and work on projects for Newborns in Need and other local charities. The group meets at the Stallsville Methodist Church Fellowship building on Stallsville Road between Trolley and Bacons Bridge behind the church. All level of quilters welcome. Contact Marina at 843-871-9890.
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. each Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, in Room 6 of the All Ministries Building. For more information, call 843-577-9499 or visit www.oa.org.
Family LEGO time
Do you love to play with LEGOs? Join others 3:30-4:30 p.m. every second Wednesday at the Hanahan Library, 1216 Murray Ave. for an afternoon of building, creating, and learning with these dynamic little blocks. Call 843-553-0047 for more information.
Rotary
The Goose Creek Rotary Club meets at 12:45 p.m. on Tuesdays at Gilligans in Goose Creek. Community minded individuals are invited to come and listen to weekly speakers and join the club. The Rotary of Goose Creek was established in 1983. The local club is relatively small but very active with its 15-18 members. For more information, go to www.goosecreekrotary.com.