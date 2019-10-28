The Zeta Amicae Auxiliary of Moncks Corner held its first Pink Masquerade Social, “Let’s MASK Out Cancer,” event 4 pm, on October 5th, at the American Legion Hut, St. Stephen. Literature and resources were provided by the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen Network. Testimonies were given by Ms. “Dee” Marion-Weiss and Mrs. Sherrin Mazyck. They shared their journeys with breast cancer; the challenges they faced and obstacles they have overcome. It was very emotional and informative. Mrs. Christle Burdines shared the humble beginnings of “Mary Kay” and her contributions to cancer research. Proceeds from the Pink Masquerade event are being donated to both cancer organizations for their outstanding contributions and research. Bras were decorated for Awareness as a part of the breast cancer “Pink Masquerade” event.
Visitors to Cross High School
Cross High School’s JROTC Program will receive Brigadier David Jenkins and Retired Colonel Rodney Jenkins along with other military personnel, 10 am, November 15, in the school’s program arena. The annual program is conducted by the Army JROTC Program, led by MSG (Ret.) USAR, Instructor, Bobby Matthews, and supported by other military program instructors, the students, Cross High School Administration, along with other Cross High School Staff, students and parents.
Community residents and the general student population are expected to attend the event. For additional information contact MSG Matthews at 843-899-5638.
Antioch Baptist Association to Convene
The Antioch Baptist Association will convene, October 30 through November 3, 2019, at Moncks Corner Baptist Church, 496 E. Main St., Moncks Corner. The Rev. Dr. Leon G. Brown is Host Pastor and Moderator of the Association.
Thursday, October 31, the Women’s Program will begin its registration process at 8 a.m. The program will consist of prayer services, the Queen’s Contest — all contestants in white, Auxiliary Programs, the Memorial Program, election of officers, the President’s Hours, the Morris College March, the “Evelyn Dingle Memorial Awards,” other special programs along with several Messages from the pulpit. An exciting and informative day of events is planned for attendees. Lunch will be available in the church hall, for a small price, during the session.
World Day of Prayer Reminder
The Annual Baptist World Day of Prayer Program will be conducted, 6 p.m., Monday, November 4, at New Providence Baptist Church, 2965 Old U.S. 52, Moncks Corner, with Rev. Ronald Casey, Host Pastor. Minister Michelle Taylor will be the Mistress of Ceremony and the speaker for the program will be Minister Shirley Snipe. All are invited to attend the Prayer Focused Program. Sister Lillie Whitten is President of the Antioch Baptist Associations Women’s Auxiliary and Rev. Dr. Leon G. Brown is the Association’s Moderator.
Sick and Shut-In Well Wishes
We send our prayers to all area members who are sick and/or shut-in. It is our prayer that your recovery will be swift and that you know that you are being kept in our thoughts and prayers.
Loretta White, Elizabeth Jenkins, Queen Dingle, George Casey, St. Julian Jenkins, Shirley Cleveland, Annie B. Washington, Clement Williams, Lamont Hallback, Deacon Jackie Pinckney, John Mustapher, and Keicha Barnes.
Sympathy
Sincere sympathy is sent to the family of the late Maria Ragin Small of Summerville and Columbia.
Items of Interest
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468 or email ybarnes@homesc.com.