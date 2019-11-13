YVONNE BARNES: 69th Annual Session of the ABA Women’s Auxiliary

The Annual Session of the Antioch Baptist Associations’ Women’s Auxiliary began at 8:30 am, Oct. 30, at Moncks Corner Baptist Church, with Sister Lillie Whitten, President of the Auxiliary, presiding.
After a processional of officers, devotional service was conducted by delegates from Moncks Corner, Jerusalem and New Home Baptist Churches. Greetings to congregants during the day’s conference session were provided by Ejurie Brown, on behalf of the home church, Michael Locklear, mayor of Moncks Corner, Berkeley County Sherriff Duane Lewis, Sandra Singleton, president of Low Country District Missionaries and Hilda Gadsden, president of the Woman’s Baptist E. and M. Convention of South Carolina.
Ministerial messages were delivered by Minister Shirley Snipe of Jehovah Baptist Church with assistance from Evangelist Sarah Milligan, Women’s Ministry chairperson and Rev. Willie Rivers, pastor at Mt. Pisgah and St. Matthews Baptist Churches.
The morning’s service included a beautiful memorial tribute to women of the associations’ churches who transitioned since the last gathering of members.
Claudia Varnish chaired the event. Special presentations were also made by the Minister’s Wives Auxiliary, facilitated by Bobbie Jean Wilson and the Deaconesses Auxiliary, facilitated by Hernetha Goodman, chairperson. Both groups performed in outstanding manner. A financial march in support of Morris College was also conducted, Ejurie Brown facilitated.
The Queen’s Contest of the Women’s Auxiliary was also conducted as a part of the morning’s program. The contestants were Bobbie Jean Wilson from Bethlehem Baptist, Minister Brenda Richardson from New Home Baptist, Marcella Dillon from Monck Corner Baptist, Darlene Goodman from St. Stephen Baptist, Loretta Snipe from Jehovah Baptist, Jacquelyn Bradley from Mt. Pisgah Baptist and Priscilla Campbell Gaillard from Day Dawn Baptist.
Darlene Goodman from St. Stephen Baptist was crowned queen, Priscilla Gaillard of Day Dawn Baptist was first runner up, and Bobbie Jean Wilson of Bethlehem Baptist was second runner up.
The afternoon session’s leader was Eartha Middleton Dingle, vice president of the Women’s Auxiliary. Devotional service was provided by delegates from St. Matthews, New Providence and Mt. Pisgah Baptist churches. Visitors were welcomed to the program by Evangelist Sarah Milligan. The highlight of the afternoon’s program was the presentation of the president by John Whitten, a brother of the Women’s Auxiliary president. President Lillie Whitten brought an inspiring message with calmness and biblical strength. The election of officers was facilitated by Rev. Dr. Leon Brown, Association Moderator. All incumbent officers were re-elected.
Following the secretary’s report, delivered by Patricia Young, the program closed with benediction provided by Rev. Rivers.
World Day of Prayer
The annual World Day of Prayer Program, in solidarity with Baptist Women of the World, took place Nov. 4 at New Providence Baptist Church.
The program, conducted by the Women’s Auxiliary of the Antioch Baptist Association, began with devotional service, and consisted of inspirational songs and inspiring prayers for women, youth, churches, communities, the government, ministers and leaders, and the world and nation.
Words of encouragement were delivered by Minister Shirley Snipe. Minister Michelle Taylor served as mistress of ceremonies. The New Providence Program was Coordinated by Verda Graham, and closed with remarks from Host Pastor Rev. Ronald Casey, auxiliary president, Lillie Whitten and Rev. Dr. Leon Brown, Antioch moderator.
Keep in prayer
Please keep in prayer Lamont Hallback, Shirley Cleveland, Elouise King, Clement Williams, Annie B. Washington, George Casey, Vanilla Thompson, Rev. Rivers, Florine Manigault, Hester Manigault, Noelle Smalls, Helen King Eady, John Judge, Deacon Jackie Pinckney, Keicha Barnes.