The Moncks Corner Branch of the NAACP will conduct a public Medicare Information Forum, 7 p.m. on Nov. 18, 2019 at the WG&H Temple (formerly Masonic Hall), 1372, next to Scott’s Mortuary.
The speaker for the session will be Barbara S. McGowin, Retirement Specialist, Cornerstone Wealth Advisory Group. For additional information, contact Rev. Dr. Ethel G. Jefferson, President at 843-899-2945.
One Day Youth Session
The Woman’s Baptist E&M Convention of South Carolina, will conduct a one-day youth session on manners, social media, peer pressure and suicide and bullying, beginning at 9 a.m., Nov. 16 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 310 Green St., Orangeburg, with host pastor Rev. Gregory Young.
Classes will be offered for children ages 6 and up. Registration amounts are $50 for churches, $60 for associations and $5, for individuals. Lunch is included in the registration donations.
President of the SC Woman’s E and M Convention is Hilda Gadsden. State Youth Adviser is Mary Crenshaw. State Youth Director is Minister Xanthine Gaillard and State Youth President is Miss Arianna McLeod. The session’s theme is “Seeing Clearly with 20/20 Vision.”Minister Diane Butler, is facilitating an Intercessors Summit, 9 a.m. to 2 .m., Nov. 23, at the Family Life Center, located at 496 East St., Moncks Corner (directly across from Moncks Corner Baptist Church and the park). Admission is free and open to men and women. However, advanced registration is requested by postal mail or email. Post to P.O. Box 902, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 or email your interest to changeisgood128@gmail.com. Registration will also be received at the door, but advanced registration allows the facilitator to prepare for those attending. Light refreshments will be provided.
Speakers will be Evangelist/Elder Berry Hartley and Apostle Willie Smith Jr. of Zion Hopewell Full Gospel Family Worship Center, of Gilbert, under the leadership of Bishop Theotis White and Elder Vernetha White.
Happy Birthday Wishes
Happy birthday wishes to Elizabeth Dingle Burton, who became 95 years young on Oct. 12. It is hoped that her day was fabulous.
Keeping in Prayer
Send warm wishes for a speedy recovery to Beulah Steward, Deacon Jackie Pinckney, Rev. John Williams, Catherine Gourdine, Keicha Barnes, George Casey, Clemet Williams and all who are feeling under the weather, sick and shut-in.