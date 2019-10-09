It is our pleasure to welcome home, to Bonneau, Rev. Dr. George L. West.
West, a Berkeley County Native, is the founder and director of the Beacon Institute of Hope Ministry. The BCC, ACPE supervisor has 23 years of experience in corporate America and 32 years in ministry.
He began his career as a licensed minister in 1982 and was ordained in 1993 with American Baptist Churches, USA. He is a board certified chaplain with the Association for Professional Chaplains, 1992.
He is also a certified Association of Clinical Pastoral Education supervisor (1995).
West earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland’s, University College in 1982; his Master of Divinity degree from Howard University’s School of Divinity, Ministry/Pastoral Care in 1988, and a Doctor of Ministry/Family Ministry, Eastern Baptist Seminary, currently Palmer Theological Seminary, in 2004.
West began his clinical preparation for ministry in 1987 at St. Elizabeth’s Psychiatric Hospital in Washington, D.C., as a pastoral education intern, and continued as a CPE resident and CPE student-in-supervision.
He later served at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, the Healthcare Chaplaincy in New York, New York; the University of Pennsylvania Health System, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Med Health, where he retired as director of pastoral services, chaplain and ACPE supervisor in August 2012.
During the course of his ministry, he has been a passionate advocate for people addicted to substances, the mentally ill, improved quality of care for the terminally ill and people at the end of life.
He has worked collaboratively with institutions, community agencies, colleges and universities, including Clemson and Winthrop universities and the Queen’s College School of Nursing. There are numerous other organizations that have benefited from his professional training, knowledge and humanity.
Welcome home Rev. Dr. West. Stories like yours provide much hope for the young boys and girls who often feel that growing up in small towns or in the “country,” as they say, can keep them from achieve great things.
However, you and I know that it isn’t about where you come from, but where you are determined and destined to go.
Day Dawn Revival
The Day Dawn Baptist Church family conducted its annual Revival Service Oct. 3-5, with the Rev. Terris Green, pastor at Pilgrim Baptist Church in Pineville.
Each night’s message was inspiring and well delivered. Rev. Joshua Prioleau, host pastor, expressed gratitude for the services of Green and his choir.
Deacons Oratorical Contest
The annual Deacons Oratorial Contest Program for elementary through college students will be at 3 p.m., Oct. 19, in the Day Dawn Baptist Church Hall.
All churches of the Antioch Baptist Association are asked to prepare candidates to participate. Monetary rewards will be provided to participants.
Church deacons should be contacted to secured topics to be presented. State Rep. and Deacon Joseph Jefferson is chairman of the Deacons Auxiliary, and Rev. Dr. Leon Brown is association moderator.
Sympathy
Expressions of sympathy are sent to the families of the late Rev. Jack Christophe Washington of Columbia, a native of Berkeley County; the late Mozelle Jenkins and the late Abraham Dingle, both natives of St. Stephen.
Special column coming
Next week’s column will feature information about a newly installed Historical Marker, in the Town of St. Stephen, and the “History Room.”
