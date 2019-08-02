Elaine Swain, Berkeley County Prevention Board Member, was named the volunteer of the year for outstanding service during 2018-2019. She has received this award in Recognition of her contributions to the field of prevention and to the promotion of a safe and healthy, drug-free Berkeley County.
Swain serves as the Coordinator of Programs for At Risk Students for the Berkeley County School District and has been a member of their Operations and Administration team for over 7 years. She has been a vital member of the Prevention Board for three years. In her capacity as a board member, she has been instrumental in the B.E.A.T. Berkeley County Youth Advisory Team recruitment, training and recognition. She assists with the implementation of the Communities That Care Student Survey. In collaboration with the Kennedy Center Prevention Staff, she has played an integral role in providing current “Fads &Trends on Alcohol and Drugs” training to school personnel.
Two Berkeley Education Advisory Team (BEAT) members received the Youth Volunteer of the Year Awards for outstanding volunteer service in their perspective schools and communities. The Berkeley County Prevention Board recognized the youth as exemplary co-leaders during their tenure on the TEAM.
B.E.A.T. is the youth subcommittee to the Berkeley County Prevention Board, whose mission is to support the board’s efforts to decrease and/or eradicate alcohol, tobacco, and other drug use among youth in Berkeley County. B.E.A.T. members participate in master’s level training to facilitate the implementation of environmental strategies, educational presentations, and building of positive peer-to-peer relationships to address substance use among youth.
Via traditional media, social media, speaking directly with legislators and their staff about the need for their continued support of the Drug Free Communities Project, B.E.A.T. has helped Berkeley County achieve considerable progress as it relates to youth substance abuse.
The Berkeley County Prevention Board is sponsored by The Ernest E. Kennedy Center and its Prevention Department. To get involved in the Prevention Board contact Wehme Hutto at 843-797-7871.