Town of St. Stephen swears in new police chief

Congratulations to Cpt. Lee Wadford who was sworn in on Oct. 22 as the Chief of Police for the town of St. Stephen Police Department.
Community Lunch
The St. Stephen Community History Room and Café will be open 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. The menu will consist of turkey with dressing and gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, carrot salad, dessert and more. The cost of lunch is $8. Dine in or take out plates available. The community café is located on Bay Street, inside of the St. Stephen History Room, and managed by local volunteers. Support from the public is greatly appreciated. If more information is needed or you would like to place an order in advance call 843-670-6213.
Christmas Tree Walk
The Town of St. Stephen invites you to participate in our annual Christmas Tree Walk on Fri. Dec. 6. All trees must be decorated the week of Nov. 25 through Dec. 4. We will light the Christmas Trees after the parade. This event has become a tradition along with the night time parade and town tree lighting. The cost is $70 per tree. Trees must be paid for with application.
You may decorate the tree in any theme you like. Trees will be judged in traditional and creative categories. There are no restrictions on decorations or color of lights used. If more information is needed, an application and to pay cost of tree, visit or call Jakki Rivera at town hall 843-567-3597.
UMC Blessing Box
The St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 183 Hood Street blessing box located in front of the church is in need of supplies. Any non-perishable foods or items will be appreciated by our community in need. Let us support this mission sponsored by the St. Stephen UMC. For more information, call 843-567-3738.
Fall Youth Pioneer Day
Cross Chapter Wildlife Action Resource Education Center, 1212 Ranger Drive in Cross, highway 6 next to Fred Day Boat Landing, will host a Fall Youth Pioneer Day to begin at 10 a.m. and ends 2 p.m. on Sat. Nov. 9. Plan to attend, if you would like to experience fun outdoor activities, such as archery, target shooting, hiking, canoe and kayaking. It’s a free event and everyone is welcome to attend.
Birthday Celebration
Best Wishes for a Happy Birthday to Otto Carr, Miles Jernigan, Kaitlyn McAfee, Lacey Mixon, Cindy Wadford and Sophia Wadford.
Prayers and Get Well
Take time out of your busy day to pray for and to offer best wishes to Mildred Adams, Elaine Belangia, Yvonne Browder, Landon Byars, Spencer Crawford, Halayne Day, Tom Dennis, Karen Dixon, Vicki Hall, Harriet Hardy, Alton Howard, Mary W. Johnson, Alice Snyder, George Svagerko, Randy Tanner, DeAnna Trout, Dub Wadford, Mae Welch, Steven Willis and for any un-spoken prayers needed.
Pray for all our troops (land, air and sea) all around the world, for them to be protected as they protect us. Bless our troops and their families, for the selfless acts they perform for us. Keep in prayer the Town of St. Stephen, all Pastors, Youth & Congregations, Veterans, Law Enforcement Officers, Fire Officers, First Responders, Paramedics, Volunteers, Callen-Lacey Center for children, Berkeley County school system, Berkeley County government and for our USA President Donald Trump and family.
Condolences
Remember heartfelt sympathy and prayers to families and friends of their loved one, Lasonia “Sunny” Goodman.
Have a Healthy, Safe and Blessed Week!
If you have news to share, contact Betty Delk at bwdelk@tds.net before Noon on Wednesdays, the week before all scheduled events. Mail: 195 Crest Lane, Saint Stephen, SC 29479