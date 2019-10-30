Town of St. Stephen honors officer for completing training

Town of St. Stephen Mayor John Rivers and Town Council recognized Pfc. Donaldson at the Town Council Meeting on Oct. 21 for successfully graduating from the SCCJA on Sept. 27 as well as Chief Franco Fuda with the Bonneau Police Department for his dedication and devotion with training Donaldson for the four weeks prior to him attending the SCCJA.
Town of St. Stephen Trunk or Treat
Trunk or Treat will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Alice Price Park for ages 0 to 15. If you would like to participate, contact Cindy Wadford at 843-567-4755 or 843-567-3565.
This event is perfect for churches, schools or individuals. Cars need to be set up by 5:30 p.m. around the walking track in the park. If you can’t participate and would like to donate candy, please drop candy off at the Town Hall or IGA. The Town of St. Stephen curfew is 9 p.m.
Homecoming and Revival
The Redeemed Holiness Church, 121 Elm/Maple Street will host a Homecoming and Revival. The Homecoming service begins at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3 with Grace Church and Family presenting music.
Rev. Zane Estes will be ministering. The music will begin immediately after the morning service. Revival will be nightly at 7:30 p.m. to begin on Nov. 4 and ending on Nov. 8. All are welcome. For more information, contact Rev. John Humbert at 843-860-2270 or Rev. Carmen Humbert at 843-860-8510.
Volunteers needed
The Alvin Volunteer Fire Department, 2173 Santee River Road is in need of volunteers. The mission of the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department is to excel in providing protection to the community by minimizing the loss of life, property, and environment. The vision is to be known as an innovative and progressive fire department. To volunteer, call 843-567-4901 or email msmart.avfd@gmail.com
Prayers and get well
Take time out of your busy day to pray for and to offer best wishes to Mildred Adams, Elaine Belangia, Yvonne Browder, Landon Byars, Spencer Crawford, Halayne Day, Tom Dennis, Vicki Hall, Harriet Hardy, Alton Howard, Mary W. Johnson, Alice Snyder, George Svagerko, Randy Tanner, DeAnna Trout, Dub Wadford, Mae Welch, Steven Willis and for any un-spoken prayers needed.
Pray for all our troops (land, air and sea) all around the world, for them to be protected as they protect us. Pray for our troops and their families, for the selfless acts they perform for us. Keep in prayer the Town of St. Stephen, all pastors, youth and congregations, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, first-responders, paramedics, volunteers, Callen-Lacey Center for Children, Berkeley County School District, Berkeley County government and for our USA President Donald Trump and family.
Have a healthy, safe and blessed week.
If you have news to share, contact Betty Delk at bwdelk@tds.net before noon on Wednesdays, the week before all scheduled events. Mail to 195 Crest Lane, Saint Stephen, SC 29479.