Congratulations to Cpt. Lee Wadford who was sworn in on Oct. 22 as the Chief of Police for the town of St. Stephen Police Department.
MUSC Cooking Class
Dr. Anita Ramsetty, medical director and faculty adviser of the C.A.R.E.S. Clinic from MUSC College of Medicine and Dr. Hood Watson, also from MUSC are teaching the first cooking class at SSE.
They hosted three classes, all fourth-graders in the school's science lab on Oct. 29, using the mobile kitchen provided through the C.A.R.E.S. Program, funded by Google.
Approximately 60 children ages 9-10 years participated in this fun and education event. The classes were only 45 minutes long and the instructors chose to focus on short nutrition topics. They made zucchini chocolate chip muffins and shared recipes and nutritional information with the students who decorated them with homemade sugar free icing made of cream cheese and Greek yogurt.
The instructors also discussed kitchen cleanliness and germs so by the end of class, the kids had, wash your hands, ingrained in their brains and will never touch their faces while cooking again. All lessons are based upon SC grade level science and health standards.
Overall the lesson was super and well received by the students, teachers and administration, stated Dr. Ramsetty who is looking forward to developing the program at SSE throughout the year. The plan is for monthly sessions, culminating in a "cooking show" in the spring of the year. Parents and SSE staff will receive a copy of the recipes and both cooking and nutrition tips, thus ideally encouraging changes at home throughout the family.
The teaching kitchen works like a dream, and we could not have launched this without Google support. Appreciation goes out to Google and the MUSC team for investing in our students at St. Stephen Elementary.
Reading volunteers
A Lowcountry program working to ensure that all children in the Lowcountry have the opportunity to succeed is asking for help. The Reading Partners program places tutors in area schools to work with students who need to improve their literacy and reading levels. This group is in desperate need of volunteers. When Reading Partners came in, Mayor of St. Stephen, John Rivers, realized there was a need to help our young people with reading because reading is very important. Mayor Rivers has been volunteering with Reading Partners for four years. Mayor Rivers realized there are a lot of students that need just a little assistance to help them along the way and how very important it is for us as citizens, parents, elected officials to give that help. According to Reading Partners, they need 370 volunteers. If more information is needed, or to volunteer, visit website www.readingpartners.org
St. Stephen Community Lunch
The St. Stephen Community History Room and Café will be open 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14. The menu will consist of turkey with dressing and gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, carrot salad, dessert and more. The cost of lunch is $8. Dine in or take out plates available. The community café is located on Bay Street, inside of the St. Stephen History Room, and managed by local volunteers. Support from the public is greatly appreciated. If more information is needed or you would like to place an order in advance call 843-670-6213.
St. Stephen Christmas Tree Walk
The Town of St. Stephen invites you to participate in our annual Christmas Tree Walk on Fri. Dec. 6. All trees must be decorated the week of Nov. 25 through Dec. 4. We will light the Christmas Trees after the parade. This event has become a tradition along with the night time parade and town tree lighting. The cost is $70 per tree. Trees must be paid for with application.
You may decorate the tree in any theme you like. Trees will be judged in traditional and creative categories. There are no restrictions on decorations or color of lights used. If more information is needed, an application and to pay cost of tree, visit or call Jakki Rivera at town hall 843-567-3597.
Christmas Concert Pineville Chapel
The annual Pineville Chapel Christmas Concert will begin at 4 p.m. on Sun. Dec. 8, with Van High & Friends in comcert. Tickets are $25/person. You must have a ticket to attend. Mail check payable to: Berkeley North H&C Assoc. and mail to: 153 Walnut Way, Pineville, SC 29468. For more information, call Keith Gourdin, Chairman of Berkeley North Historical & Cultural Association at 843-509-3408.
Birthday Celebration
Best Wishes for a happy birthday to Audrey Cales, Matthew Carr, Cathy Elder, Wade Grooms and Randal Timmons.
Prayers and get well
Take time out of your busy day to pray for and to offer best wishes to Mildred Adams, Elaine Belangia, Yvonne Browder, Landon Byars, Spencer Crawford, Halayne Day, Tom Dennis, Vicki Hall, Alton Howard, Mary W. Johnson, Alice Snyder, George Svagerko, Randy Tanner, DeAnna Trout, Dub Wadford, Tammy Wadford, Mae Welch, Steven Willis and for any un-spoken prayers needed.
Pray for all our troops (land, air and sea) all around the world, for them to be protected as they protect us. Pray for our troops and their families, for the selfless acts they perform for us. Keep in prayer the Town of St. Stephen, all pastors, youth and congregations, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, first-responders, paramedics, volunteers, Callen-Lacey Center for children, Berkeley County School Disrict, Berkeley County government and for our U.S. President Donald Trump and family.
Condolences
Remember heartfelt sympathy and prayers to families and friends of their loved one, John David Smith.