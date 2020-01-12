The” Dr. Leo F. Twiggs Day,” in the Town of St. Stephen, and the Greater Community of St. Stephen, is drawing nearer and the opportunity to financially support this historic event will soon come to a close.
Twiggs was born and grew up in St. Stephen and received his early training in Berkeley County Schools. He received his bachelor’s degree Summa Cum Laude from Claflin University, later studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and received his master’s degree from New York University, where he studied with Hale Woodruff, the acclaimed African American painter and muralist.
Twiggs received a Doctor of Arts degree from the University of Georgia. He developed the Fine Arts Department at South Carolina State University, where he taught and served as department chairman until 1998. He also developed the universities I.P. Stanback Museum.
Twiggs was named Professor Emeritus in 2000. He is also a Distinguished Artist in Residence at Claflin University.
Twiggs was the first visual artist to receive the Verner Award (Governor’s Trophy) for outstanding contributions to the arts in South Carolina. He is a recipient of the SC Arts Commission’s Order of the Palmetto, State of South Carolina Tribute Listed in the Congressional Record of the U.S. House of Representatives, and in 2018, the 1858 Prize for Contemporary Southern Art.
His works have garnered numerous awards and have won international acclaim. He has had more than 75 one-man shows. In 2004, the Georgia Museum of Art organized a retrospective¹ study of his work. Twiggs’ works are also displayed in the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington, DC.
The Committee is requesting everyone’s support to ensure the success of the events scheduled for 1 p.m., Feb. 15, at Timberland High School, 1418 Gravel Hill Rd., St. Stephen. The program is open to the public, and all contributions may be submitted to the “Twiggs Committee” at P.O. Box 164, St. Stephen SC 29479. Subscribers/Supporters levels of giving, to be listed in the program booklet, for the” Dr. Leo Twiggs Day” activities are: Platinum, $1000; Gold, $700; Silver, $500; Blue, $350; White, $250; and Patron, $100. Please note that contributions of lesser amounts are welcomed.
All contributions will be tax deductible, under the committee’s 501 ©3 status. Checks written in support of the Endowed Scholarship are to be made out to: “Friends of Dr. Leo Twiggs.”
For additional information, contact Rev. Dr. George West, 864-617-5914, Mr. Bobby Matthews, 843-499-2513 or Mr. Louis Mayrant, 843-749-0749. For additional information on Dr. Twiggs, interested persons may” GOOGLE” Dr. Leo F. Twiggs, the Artist. Signup for attendance (no cost), at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dr-leo-f-twiggs-day-celabration-tickets-89056595675.
Marriage celebration
the Diocese of Charleston’s Office of Family Life Sunday will conduct the 20th annual Marriage Anniversary Celebration, 3 pm, Feb. 2, at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 28 Sumter Ave., Summerville. The Marriage Anniversary Celebration is an opportunity to honor all married couples, especially those in long-term marriages. The married couples will affirm their love and commitment to one another. Most Reverend Robert Guglielmone, Bishop of the Diocese of Charleston, will be the main celebrant. The Mass will fulfill the Sunday obligation. For more information or to register, please contact the Family Life Office at 803-547-5063 or familylife@charlestondiocese.org.
Get well wishes
Get well wishes are being sent to Beulah Steward, Loretta White, Elizabeth Jenkins, Lamont Holback, Shirley Cleveland, Elouise King, Clement Williams, Trustee George Casey, Queen Dingle, George Prioleau, St. Julian Jenkins, Annie Washington, John Mustapher, Rev. John Williams, Isaac Milligan, Mary Lee Casey, and Deacon Jackie Pinckney.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Jessica Hawkins, Chanda Kelly, Justin Mack, Cindy Ragin, Karlee Hawkins and Watson Ragin.
Anniversaries
Happy Anniversary to Kevin and Stephanie Prophet.
