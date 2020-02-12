Bonner Elementary Congratulations Kassi Lippard for Rookie Teacher of the year and to Christin Morris “Teacher of the Year.”
Bonner Elementary first annual Chili cook off winner was Cynthia Cumbee with Jessica Hill as the runner up. Congratulations to these women.
MMS News
The Macedonia Middle School Foxes showed a few Berkeley County Farm Bureau members around their campus. The sixth grade has some agricultural opportunities in the works.
MCAP Update
The Macedonia Community Action Project has decided to continue the project for one more year to see if participation increases.
The meeting each month will be at the Macedonia Christian Church small fellowship hall at the back of the church, not at the large fellowship hall.
They are still in need of a secretary and a vice president. A position on the board was filled and several others volunteered for other duties. The meetings are at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month.
Cypress Gardens event
Take a Romantic Torchlit Boat ride through the swamp 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 14. The cost is $30 per couple, and a sweet treat included. The ride takes about 45 minutes. Eight spots are available on each ride. Availability is limited so reserve a spot by calling ahead at 843-553-0515. The ride is for ages 16 and up.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to my daughter, Tracy Craven and my grandson Christopher O’Quinn their birthday is on Feb 14. My two valentines.
Prayer List
Keep the following in your prayers: Ted Caddell, Wayne Giggleman, Ada Giggleman, Sarah Jackson, Belma Price, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Bubba Mitchum, Cindy Gaskins, Hermie and Medulia Gaskins, Joann Sousa, Naji Pasha, Tommy Evans, Will Garton, Mitchell, Larry Carr, Reba Edens.