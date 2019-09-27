The annual St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 183 Hood Street, Fall Bazaar fundraiser is scheduled to begin on Friday, Oct. 4 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and end on Sat. Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Lunch will be served both days, for a small cost, the menu will consist of various home-made soups, hot dogs, chicken and rice. Welcome to dine in or take out. There will be local honey, homemade bakery items, jelly, jams and treats for sale. A variety of handmade gift items, holiday crafts and a variety of fall decorations for Thanksgiving and Christmas also.
St. Stephen Community Lunch
The St. Stephen Community History Room and Café will be open 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10. The menu will consist of beef stew with vegetables, white rice, seasoned corn, roll, dessert and more. The cost of lunch is $8. Dine in or take out plates available. The community café is located on Bay Street, inside of the St. Stephen History Room, and managed by local volunteers. Support from the public is greatly appreciated. If more information is needed or you would like to place an order in advance call 843-670-6213.
Lowcountry Bottom Fishing Rodeo
The first annual Lowcountry Bottom Fishing Rodeo is scheduled for Sat. Oct. 12 at the James Island Yacht Club. Presented by Landmark Construction and Benefiting Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy. All proceeds benefit Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy, a not for profit organization. Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy is a diverse team of chaplains and volunteers that provide a comfort in crisis, presence of peace, and hope for healing to first responders and community members beginning on scene during a crisis in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester Counties. If more information is needed contact, Samantha Gonzalez at 843-724-1212 or Samantha@CoastalCrisisChaplain.org
Berkeley DU Fall Banquet
The annual Berkeley Ducks Unlimited Fall Banquet will begin at 5 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. on Sat. Oct 26. Location is Berkeley Shrine Club, 649 Lakeside Drive in Moncks Corner. Make plans to attend to continue to support conservation for waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever. Adult tickets only $60 each and youth tickets (12 & under) $15. If more information needed, visit website: www.ducks.org or contact Andrea Hoffman 843-607-1045.
St. Stephen Farmer’s Market
Don’t forget, the town of St. Stephen farmer’s market begins at 3 p.m. and ends 7 p.m. every Wednesday. The location is in the Alice Price Park under and around the pavilion. Support is appreciated and vendors are welcome. If more information is needed, contact Town Hall at 843-567-3597.
Birthday Wishes
Happy birthday wishes to Katie Bratcher, Rhoda Cannon, Bobby Carr, Betty Delk, JoAnn Driggers, Frankie Herndon, Ethan Moody, Marcus Moody, Michael Ollic, Sherrill Orvin, Jakki Rivera and Fonza Wiggins.
Prayers and Get Well
Take time out of your busy day to pray for and to offer best wishes to Mildred Adams, Elaine Belangia, Yvonne Browder, Landon Byars, Spencer Crawford, Halayne Day, Tom Dennis, Vicki Hall, Alton Howard, Mary W. Johnson, Alice Snyder, Patsy Stone, George Svagerko, DeAnna Trout, Dub Wadford, Mae Welch and for any un-spoken prayers needed.
Pray for all our troops (land, air and sea) all around the world, for them to be protected as they protect us. Bless our troops and their families, for the selfless acts they perform for us. Keep in prayer the Town of St. Stephen, all Pastors, Youth & Congregations, Veterans, Law Enforcement Officers, Fire Officers, First Responders, Paramedics, Volunteers, Callen-Lacey Center for children, Berkeley County school system, Berkeley County government and for our USA President Donald Trump and family.
Condolences
Remember heartfelt sympathy and prayers to families and friends of their loved ones, Dorothy “Dot” Langston Butler, Abbie M. Clark, Angela Elizabeth Flannery, Barbara Ann Bellflower Haynes, John Francis Lail, Lester Ray Mixson, Clara Jeanette Hendrix Mullinax, Linda Kay Nix Murray, William Perry Player, Sarah “Gennie” Schipmann Dorr, Dr. Tonia Aiken Taylor, Margaret Barnette Thornberry and Russell “Rusty” Williams III.
Have a Healthy, Safe and Blessed Week!
If you have news to share, contact Betty Delk at bwdelk@tds.net before Noon on Wednesdays, the week before all scheduled events. Mail: 195 Crest Lane, Saint Stephen, SC 29479