Only the monument for Charleston County Patrolman Steven Hiott was lit in the Fallen Officer Memorial Garden in Charleston on Oct. 29. Even after 37 years, Hiott is remembered for his ultimate sacrifice.
On Oct. 29, 1982, Hiott and Patrolman Michael O’Connell stopped a car driven by a man they suspected of stealing beer from a store in the Hollywood community. The man fought with the officers, fatally shooting Hiott and critically wounding O’Connell. People who witnessed what was happening stopped to help. The shooter was later convicted of manslaughter.
Hiott, a seven year veteran of the force, was 31 years old. Among his survivors were his wife Pam and son Steve, who would follow in his father’s footsteps of service and join CCSO as a deputy.
Let’s thank Hiott for his ultimate sacrifice. Hiott is a native of St. Stephen and is greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Town Appreciation
The first Trunk or Treat event in the Alice Price Park was a huge success. A big Thank You to everyone that helped make this special, fun Halloween event enjoyed by the children and adults.
Christmas Time Plans
The Town of St. Stephen has planned and scheduled the annual lighted Christmas Parade along with the town tree and walk way lighting ceremony for Dec. 6.
The parade line up is at 6 p.m. on Brick Church Circle and the parade begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. Mark your calendars to participate in this fun yearly Christmas event.
The Christmas season is always a joyous and happy time of the year. The Christmas parade and Tree Lighting ceremony has become a tradition and will be enhanced by your presence and support.
The success and enjoyment would not be possible without the tremendous efforts of so many people who help to make the town Christmas events possible. Remember, this is a night time parade and all units are required to have lights.
Town Ordinance states that candy may not be thrown from any moving vehicles but you may walk and hand out candy, if you wish to do so.
All Christmas Trees will light up after the parade and welcome ceremony. This event has become a tradition along with the night time parade and town tree lighting. The cost is $70 per tree and fee is required to be paid for with application.
You may decorate the tree in any theme you like. Trees will be judged in traditional and creative categories. There are no restrictions on decorations or color of lights used. Entry forms for trees and parade are available at town hall or can be emailed. For more information, call Jakki Rivera at 843-567-3597.
Christmas Concert
The annual Pineville Chapel Christmas Concert will begin at 4 p.m. on Dec. 8, with Van High & Friends in concert. Tickets are $25/person. You must have a ticket to attend. Mail a check payable to: Berkeley North H&C Assoc. to 153 Walnut Way, Pineville, SC 29468. For information, call Keith Gourdin at 843-509-3408.
Birthday Celebration
Best Wishes for a Happy Birthday to Joe Booth, Adian Cox, Iris Dennis, Beth Graham, Rose Harris, Maya Howard, Claudette Knight, Scott Sauls, Sherry Stewart and Dub Wadford.
Prayers and Get Well
Take time out of your busy day to pray for and to offer best wishes to Mildred Adams, Elaine Belangia, Yvonne Browder, Landon Byars, Spencer Crawford, Halayne Day, Tom Dennis, Vicki Hall, Alton Howard, Mary W. Johnson, Alice Snyder, George Svagerko, Randy Tanner, DeAnna Trout, Dub Wadford, Tammy Wadford, Mae Welch, Steven Willis and for any un-spoken prayers needed.
Pray for all our troops (land, air and sea) all around the world, for them to be protected as they protect us. Pray for our troops and their families, for the selfless acts they perform for us. Keep in prayer the Town of St. Stephen, all pastors, youth and congregations, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, first-responders, paramedics, volunteers, Callen-Lacey Center for children, Berkeley County School District, Berkeley County government and for President Donald Trump and family.
Condolences
Remember heartfelt sympathy and prayers to families and friends of their loved ones, Gabriel Holland Ammons and James Edwin “Jaye” Joye Jr.