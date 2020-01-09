Patrolman, Joshua L. Milligan, will never be forgotten, even after 30 years by family and friends.
Every year on Jan. 6 we remember the end of watch for Patrolman, Joshua L. Milligan, with the St. Stephen Police Department.
Patrolman Milligan lost his life in the line of duty, as he was protecting and serving our community, while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
We pause to remember and reflect upon our fallen law enforcement hero, Patrolman Joshua L. Milligan, every Jan. 6. A headstone for Patrolman Milligan's grave was provided by the St. Stephen Police Department.
The headstone was unveiled by Officer Milligan's widow and daughter at the end of a special dedication ceremony held in 2019.
Appreciation to the Milligan family and community for all of their support and dedication for the annual Joshua L. Milligan Police Summer Camp held in memory of their loved one, Joshua L. Milligan.
We will never forget the sacrifice that was made by Patrolman Joshua L. Milligan. We are forever thankful and grateful for Patrolman Joshua L. Milligan's dedicated service.
Patrolman Joshua L. Milligan, Sierra 4, End of Watch, Jan. 6, 1990.
Title I Meeting
St. Stephen Elementary will have a Title I Meeting at 5 p.m. on Jan. 27. The meeting will be in the Family Resource Room at the school. For more information, call Rosalind Banks at 843-567-2813.
Sumpter Free Health Clinic
The Sumpter Free Health Clinic, 1083 Highway 35, St. Stephen, has a schedule change for 2020. Beginning in January the clinic will be open on the second and the fourth Thursday only.
The clinic will begin with patients signing in at 9 a.m. on a first come first served basis. We have plans to add a NP to assist our fine volunteer doctors seeing patients.
The clinic’s priority is to continue to be the medical home to more than 450 established patients. This decrease in hours came after many months of very careful and prayerful consideration. Hopefully this change will be helpful in keeping the clinic door open to serve the needs of the underserved, uninsured poor in our community.
It is by very faithful volunteers the Sumpter Free Health Clinic has been open for the last ten plus years. Volunteers are always welcome. If more information is needed, visit the website: www.sumpterfreehealthclinic.org or call 843-825-3550.
Forest Clean-up
The 13th annual Francis Marion National Forest Clean-up will take place 9 a.m. to noon on Feb.1. Volunteers should meet at the US Forest Service Office, 2967 Steed Creek Road, Huger.
Volunteers are encouraged to wear long pants, long-sleeve shirts and sturdy shoes. Gloves, bags and vests will be provided. Weather-appropriate outerwear is recommended.
Lunch will be served to all volunteers and staff.
To register: https://www.palmettopride.org/get-involved/pickup-programs/francis-marion-national-forest-cleanup/ and if more information is needed, contact smorgan@palmettopride.org.
Marion Ceremony
General Marion's Brigade, DAR and Colonel Hezekiah Maham, SAR will conduct a Wreath Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Feb. 27 at Marion's Tomb. The public is invited to attend.
Wreaths will be presented in remembrance of General Francis Marion who died 225 years ago on Feb. 27. The ceremony is an outdoor event, dress weather appropriate and bring a folding chair. For more information — or if you plan to present a wreath for the ceremony — contact by email: GeneralMarionsBrigade@gmail.com. The deadline to be listed in the printed program is February 1.
Birthday celebrations
Best Wishes for a happy birthday to Bobbie Casselman, Bud Easler, Remington Haley, Claude Hydrick, Terri Keller, Milayne Phillips, Jennifer Rentzel, Shaun Shumpert, Sarah White and Sally Wofford.
Prayers and get well
Take time out of your busy day to pray for and to offer best wishes to Mildred Adams, Elaine Belangia, Yvonne Browder, Landon Byars, George Casey, Spencer Crawford, Halayne Day, Tom Dennis, Vicki Hall, Alton Howard, Mary W. Johnson, Kary Mitchum, John Mustapher, Alice Snyder, George Svagerko, Randy Tanner, Jerry Thrower, DeAnna Trout, Dub Wadford, Mae Welch and for any un-spoken prayers needed.
Condolences
Remember heartfelt sympathy and prayers to families and friends of their loved ones, Harry Floyd, Timothy Douglas Frye, Bobby Grimsley and William Stewart Powell Jr.
Have a healthy, safe and blessed week
If you have news to share, contact Betty Delk at bwdelk@tds.net before Noon on Wednesdays, the week before all scheduled events. Mail to 195 Crest Lane, Saint Stephen, SC 29479.