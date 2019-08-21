St. Stephen native Trains to be a U.S. Navy Future Warfighter

GREAT LAKES, Ill. – Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and this training requires highly-dedicated instructors.
At Naval Education and Training command, instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
Fireman Rheanna Slaughter, a native of St. Stephen, South Carolina, is a student at NETC, learning the necessary skills needed to be an electrician’s mate.
An electrician’s mate monitors all electrical equipment and wiring onboard Navy warships.
Students attend advanced technical schools after “boot camp.” They are taught the basic technical knowledge and skills required to be successful in their new careers.
Slaughter, a 2013 graduate of Berkely County Adult Education High School, credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned growing up in St. Stephen.
“Growing up, I’ve learned that working hard as a team will get you further than being an individual,” Slaughter said.
NETC is made up of six commands that provide a continuum of professional education and training in support of Surface Navy requirements that prepare enlisted sailors and officers to serve at sea, providing apprentice and specialized skills training to 7,500 sailors a year.
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Slaughter, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Slaughter is honored to carry on the family tradition.
“My mom served in the Army for six years and my dad was in the Navy for 11 years before switching to the Army, until he retired,” Slaughter said. “I have a great sense of pride carrying the family torch serving our country.”