The St. Stephen Community History Room and Café will be open 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 12.
The menu includes barbecue pork, sweet potatoes, baked beans, roll, dessert and more. The cost of lunch is $8. Dine-in or take-out plates are available. The community café is located on Bay Street, inside of the St. Stephen History Room, and managed by local volunteers.
Support from the public is greatly appreciated. For more information, or to place an order in advance, call 843-670-6213.
Cornhole tournament
A cornhole tournament will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 7. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. This fun event is sponsored by the Bonneau Baggers.
Entry fee is $10 per person with first and second place winners. Airmail contest is $5 entry fee per person with a payout to the first place winner. The tournament location is Berkeley Shrine Club, Lions Beach, 649 Lakeside Drive in Moncks Corner. Food available for a cost of $10, menu is chicken leg quarters, green beans, rice and hash. The public is invited to this fun filled day of community fellowship. For more information, call 843-670-9718.
St. Stephen High School Dedication
Mark your calendars for 10 a.m. Sept. 28 when our community will come together for the dedication of the St. Stephen High School Historical Marker. This building is located at the intersection of highways 52 and 45 and is one of the last remaining historical buildings within the town of St. Stephen.
It was built in 1929 and throughout the years has served Berkeley County with a number of uses. In past years the building was the St. Stephen High School for many and then the St. Stephen Elementary School for others. At the present time it houses the St. Stephen Branch of the Berkeley County Library and also Berkeley County Court System.
Everyone is invited to visit and help to celebrate this historical building and all it means to the community. Please share this event with family and friends. This historical marker is being made possible by the St. Stephen Historical and Cultural Affairs Group.
Animals looking for forever homes
If you are thinking about adopting a pet, consider visiting the Berkeley County Animal Center, 502 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner.
Berkeley County Animal Center is the only public shelter in Berkeley County. Most of the lost or abandoned animals find their way to this location. Since the Doc Williams closure, the workload has practically doubled and help is needed.
Donations of pet food and supply donations to the animal center are accepted and enormously appreciated. The center welcomes volunteers, donations of cat litter, dog food, kennels, carrying kennels, kitten food, 55G construction bags, and other pet supplies you are willing to donate. Any help and support will be appreciated. If more information is needed, call 843-553-5454.
Farmer’s market
Don’t forget, the town of St. Stephen farmer’s market begins at 3 p.m. and ends 7 p.m. every Wednesday. The location is in the Alice Price Park under and around the pavilion. Support is appreciated and vendors are welcome. For more information, contact Town Hall at 843-567-3597.
Birthday wishes
Happy birthday wishes to Karen Biddlecom, Dustan Kinard, Cricket McGriff, Brock Morris, Dale Orvin and Sylvia Pipkin.
Prayers and get well
Take time out of your busy day to pray for and to offer best wishes to Mildred Adams, Elaine Belangia, Yvonne Browder, Landon Byars, Spencer Crawford, Halayne Day, Tom Dennis, Vicki Hall, Alton Howard, Mary W. Johnson, Donna Poston, Alice Snyder, Patsy Stone, George Svagerko, DeAnna Trout, Dub Wadford, Mae Welch and for any un-spoken prayers needed.
Condolences
Remember heartfelt sympathy and prayers to families and friends of their loved ones, Dino E. Ford, Ruth Ackerman Gaskins, Gabe Hales, Kylie Hales, Gene Shaw and Roney Wyndham.
Have a healthy, safe and blessed week.
