31st Annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep Scheduled for Sept. 21

Hurricane Dorian’s center stayed offshore of South Carolina, but the storm’s waves and winds pushed trash onto beaches, marshes and into tidal waterways.
The 31st annual Beach Sweep/River Sweep on Sept. 21 offers a chance to remove debris from those areas and from inland waterways.
Each year thousands of people volunteer for the Sweep, South Carolina’s largest one-day litter cleanup of beaches, marshes and waterways. From 9 a.m. until noon, groups spread out on foot or in boats from the various cleanup sites. They typically return with bags packed with bottles, cans, food containers, clothing, toys, and cigarette butts. Larger items include household appliances, vehicle tires, and building materials. During recent active hurricane seasons, crews pulled sections of breakaway docks out of tidal creeks. As much as possible is recycled.
The S.C. Sea Grant Consortium partners with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to organize the statewide event, which is held in conjunction with the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup. Anyone can participate – individuals, families, schools, youth groups, civic and conservation clubs and businesses. Volunteers can sign up to assist at the cleanup sites listed on the websites below.
To participate in coastal counties, visit https://www.scseagrant.org/bsrs-sites or contact Susan Ferris Hill at 843-953-2092 or susan.ferris.hill@scseagrant.org.
To participate in inland counties, visit http://www.dnr.sc.gov/bsrs/sites.html or contact Bill Marshall at 803-734-9096 or marshallb@dnr.sc.gov.