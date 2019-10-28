U.S. Air Force Airman Christopher P. Simmons Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Simmons is the son of Christopher P. Simmons of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Robin L. Simmons of Hanahan, S.C., and grandson of Karen W. Simmons of Awendaw, S.C.
He is a 2019 graduate of Hanahan High School, Hanahan, S.C.