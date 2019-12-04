Santa Claus visits Berkeley Elementary School

Santa Claus made his annual visit Berkeley Elementary School. All of the 750 students lined up and eagerly awaited their opportunity to meet Santa, tell him what they would like for Christmas and have their picture taken with him.
Students requests included dolls, BB guns, construction sets and even a car.
Santa Claus has visited Berkeley Elementary School for nearly 23 years. Santa visits as part of a PTO fundraiser for Berkeley Elementary School. Parents have the option to purchase the photos of their child with Santa.