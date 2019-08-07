The Macedonia Rural Fire Department will hold an upcoming election for its board on Oct. 21. There are three positions up for election. Any resident living in the Macedonia Fire District (that is Macedonia, Bethera, and Beaver Dam) or property owner of land within the district that is interested, may apply to be placed on the ballot.
Those interested need to contact Chief Wayne Wells at waynewells@mrvfd.com or stop by the Macedonia Station to inquire. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 1.
MM School
The Macedonia Middle School tour will take place 4:15-6 p.m. on Aug 15. Parents and students meet teachers, receive a locker ($5 fee), pre-order year-books and receive class schedules. Also, bus information will be available.
Birthdays
Providence Baptist Church sends birthday blessings to Gwen Howard, Jay Rawls, Sarena Hale, Mary Driggers, Angie Owens, Kate Brown, Gracie Sawtelle (Happy 16th birthday), Maja Fickett and Marti Poole.
Prayer List
Keep the following in your prayers: Eric Shurlknight, Wayne Giggleman, Ada Giggleman, Ted Caddell, Vernie Caddell, Carl Caddell, Sarah Jackson, Belma Price, Hugh and Judy Phillips, Bubba Mitchum, Virginia Holly, Emily Mizell, Dorothy Landrum, Doug Mitchum, Chris Lewis, Charlotte Hush, Marry Barrow, Stefan Moraux, Jimmy Wells, Cindy Gaskins, Barbara Moyer, William Potter, Dot Munn, Michelle Cook, Jim Hood, Charles Pipkin, firefighters, first-responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
If anyone has news from the Macedonia area, give me a call at 843-565-3125 or e-mail me at jmhood@homesc.com. I need news by Wednesday afternoon for the next week’s column.