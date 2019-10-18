“I refuse to leave empty-handed. Instead, I will keep hope, faith and love alive.“ That’s the message that rang out loud and clear at a Power in Prayer Community Prayer Brunch, honoring survivors and those that have lost the fight to cancer.
The Jamestown Baptist Church Family Life Center was filled almost to capacity, with attendees all dressed in pink. The morning began with songs of worship, led by Heather Anderson of Victory Baptist Church. Acting CNW Attendance Clerk Collean Nixon welcomed everyone to the special occasion. A prayer and scriptures were provided by local pastors.
The speaker of the day was Pastor Krystal F. Bryant of St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Hodges, S.C. She brought a powerful and uplifting message with her, which left many people on their feet in applause. Various community members sang heartfelt songs. A delicious meal was then served. Nearly a dozen survivors were each presented with an angel of hope trinket. The spirit-filled program concluded with remarks from a few pastors and leaders. Many thanks to the 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group and especially its’ President, Lechele Nole for having such a great vision to put this wonderful program together.
Honey Farm in Jamestown
Did you know that there’s a honey farm in Jamestown? Yes, a whole 27-acre apicury that has been in business for about four years now. R&R Acres provide raw local honey, artisan creamed honey, comb honey, nucleus (starter colonies) of bees for new beekeepers and natural made soaps and lotions, all made with honey.
Operators have a certified Honey House on the farm where they process the honey in and also create the artisan creamed honey. Owners have cinnamon, spicey, chai (tastes like Christmas), lemon and ginger, cocoa, and plain flavored honey.
The farm has also started keeping pigs during the last year and a half. In addition, there are dairy goats. There is a Zebu running around, some chickens for fresh eggs, purple peacocks, turkeys, ducks and geese. The large sulcata tortoises roam about the garden and the reptile family members often say hi to guests.
R&R Acres recently staged a Honey Hooplah on its farm. The day included bounce houses, food and treats.
Guests were able to bottle their own honey in the honey house. Children picked out their favorite pumpkins and practiced some apple bobbing.
Some of the guests even shared their apples with the two Belgian horses, who were happy to accept. It was a beautiful day and the ranch owners just loved seeing the guests enjoy the farm, view the garden and allow their children to make friends with the farm animals. You may visit their website www.RandRAcres.com for information about the farm.