The Redeemed Holiness Church, 121 Elm/Maple street, will host its Homecoming and Revival. Homecoming service begins at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3 with Grace Church and Family presenting music.
Rev. Zane Estes will be ministering. The music will begin immediately after the morning service.
The Revival will take place nightly at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4-8.
All are welcome. For more information, contact Rev. John Humbert at 843-860-2270 or Rev. Carmen Humbert at 843-860-8510.
Doc’s Place Antique Mall
The Doc’s Place Antique Mall, 1317 Old Highway 52 will open soon in Moncks Corner. Plans are for more than 65 vendors showcasing their treasures and talent. New vendors are welcome to stop by to scope out a space to showcase treasures and ready applications. For more information, call 843-367-7764.
St. Stephen Trunk or Treat
All businesses, churches, schools and friends are invited to host a vehicle for set-up of a Trunk or Treat Halloween night event.
The trunks of vehicles will need to be set-up before 5:30 p.m. Event will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 9 p.m. on Oct. 31. For more information, contact Cindy Wadford at 843-567-3565.
Elem Trunk A Book Event
St. Stephen Elementary, 1053 Russellville Road, will host a Trunk-A-Book event at 5 p.m. on Oct. 28. Mark your calendars and join others for a night of learning and fun. The event will take place in the St. Stephen Elementary School parking lot. For more information, contact Rosalind Banks at 843-567-2813.
Volunteers needed
The Alvin Volunteer Fire Department, 2173 Santee River Road, is in need of volunteers.
The mission of the Alvin Volunteer Fire Department is to excel in providing protection to the community by minimizing the loss of life, property, and environment. The vision is to be known as an innovative and progressive fire department. To volunteer, call 843-567-4901 or email msmart.avfd@gmail.com.
Birthday wishes
Happy birthday wishes to Wesley Cales, Betty Gourdin, Paul Haley, Marshall Mitchum, C.J. Moody, Mary Rudloff and James D. Wadford.
Prayers and get well
Take time out of your busy day to pray for and to offer best wishes to Mildred Adams, Elaine Belangia, Yvonne Browder, Landon Byars, Spencer Crawford, Halayne Day, Tom Dennis, Vicki Hall, Harriet Hardy, Alton Howard, Mary W. Johnson, Alice Snyder, George Svagerko, Randy Tanner, DeAnna Trout, Dub Wadford, Mae Welch, Steven Willis and for any un-spoken prayers needed.
Pray for all our troops (land, air and sea) all around the world, for them to be protected as they protect us. Pray for our troops and their families, for the selfless acts they perform for us. Keep in prayer the Town of St. Stephen, all pastors, youth and congregations, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, first-responders, paramedics, volunteers, Callen-Lacey Center for Children, Berkeley County school district, Berkeley County government and for our USA President Donald Trump and family.
Have a healthy, safe and blessed week.