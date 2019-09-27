On Sunday, Oct. 27 Providence Baptist Church plan to celebrate 160 years of worship service. Guest speaker will be Dr. Tim Tew. Dinner will follow after the service.
Providence Baptist celebrate homecoming each year, taking the time to look back over the blessings of the past year, and forward into the future, with anticipation for what the is Lord going to do in the year to come. It is also a time for those who have been a part of the church body in the past to “come home” and join them to celebrate their time as a part of the church congregation.
School Reunion Date Changed
Macedonia High School Class of 1969, 50th reunion date has been changed from Jan. 25 to April 4, 2020. If you are a 1969 graduate of MHS, please contact Donna Shuler Rodin at 843-810-1710 (or Rodind@homesc.com) or Trilby Litchfield Rumbough at 843-906-7052 (or MRumbough@yahoo.com). The location will be decided once the committee has a count of how many will be attending the reunion. The planning committee needs help with contacting classmates as well as help with planning the event.
Birthdays
Providence Baptist sends Oct. Birthday Blessings to the following: Francis Hood 10/13, Soyna Mitchum 10/20, Max Springs 10/21, Vickie Hood 10/22, C.C. Cannon 10/26, Francis Tracy 10/27, Linda Lawhorne 10/29 and Marty Kenyon 10/29.
Prayer List
Continue to keep the following in your prayers: Eric Shurlknight, Ted Caddell, Wayne Giggleman, Belma Price, Sarah Jackson, Hugh and Judy Phillips, William Potter, Sue Powers, Bonnie Caddell, Stefan Moraux, Cindy Gaskins, Ada Giggleman, Bubba Mitchum, firefighters, first responders, law enforcement, military, our community and country.
If anyone has news please sent to Janette Hood at jmhood@homesc.com or call 843-565-3125. News needs to be in by Wednesday afternoon for the next week’s column.