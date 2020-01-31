Pan-Hellenic Council Supports Habitat for Humanity

At 9 a.m. on Jan. 25, members of the Moncks Corner Pan-Hellenic Council showed-up to serve as volunteer workers for the Habitat for Humanity’s Restore Store, located at 101 Greyback Road in Summerville.
Fraternity and sorority representatives worked until noon, assisting staff in sorting and hanging various items of clothing contributed by community members. The work also involved discarding donated items that were inappropriate for resale, as well as arranging donated household items, which included furniture.
The experience was eye opening for many of the volunteers as they received instructions and observed the dedication of staff in making meaningful, useful and quality items available for customers.
The work done by the staff and volunteers to ensure that items displayed for selling to customers is worthy of their purchase was extremely reassuring. Habitat for Humanity ReStores are independently owned reuse stores operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations that accept donations.
It is part home improvement, part home goods, part resale store. They are open to the public and all proceeds from ReStore sales supports Habitat for Humanity’s mission to make sure everyone in the world has a decent place to live.
The MC Pan-Hellenic Council members were pleased to have been of assistance.
Fellowship
A joint meeting of the Cross, Eutawville and Holly Hill Branches of the NAACP will be conducted 3 p.m., Feb. 9, at Springhill Baptist Church, 13025 Old Highway 6 in Eutawville. The speaker for the program is State Conference President, Mrs. Brenda Murphy.
The program’s theme is “King’s 2020 Vision – The Fierce Urgency of Now.” Rev. Bryon Wilson is host pastor, Yvonne Bradley is Cross Branch president, Jean Davis is Eutawville Branch president and Gwendolyn Barksdale is Holly Hill Branch president. The public is invited to attend.
MLK Day Parade
Representatives of the Moncks Corner Alumnae Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. joined others in celebrating Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Day.
Zetas and Amicae were pleased to be in the Moncks Corner MLK Day parade, Jan. 11, celebrating the contributions of the notable Dr. King, an outstanding American, who gave much to our nation and the world.
Claflin University’s Choir
The Leo Twiggs Day Celebration scheduled for 1 p.m. Feb. 15, at Timberland High School, St. Stephen, will feature the renowned Claflin University Choir, along with other noteworthy performers and presenters.
Kindly place this important event on your calendar, as the program organizers are looking forward to your presence.
Sympathy
We send sincere expressions of sympathy to the families of the late Agnes Theirse, the late Edna Blandon Green, and the late Moses Jones.
Please keep these, and all other area families that are dealing with the loss of loved one in your thoughts and prayers.
Get well wishes
Keeping in our thoughts and prayers, Loretta White, Elizabeth Jenkins, Lamont Holback, Shirley Cleveland, Elouise King, Clement Williams, George Casey, Queen Dingle, George Prioleau, St. Julian Jenkins, Annie Washington, John Mustapher, Mary Lee Casey, Rev. John Williams, Robert Smalls, Glendall Outen and Sinclair Middleton.
Birthday wishes
Happy birthday to James Smalls, Truman Washington, Gloria Whitten, Bernard Casey, Cynthia Blanding, Virginia Williams, Annie Gaillard, Hazel Crawford, Gloria Wiggins, Labria King, Hezekiah King, Willie Prioleau, Leonard Linear, Jessica Hawkins, Chanda Kelley Nikisha Barnes, Lawanda Harper, Devetta Hughes, and Charles Casey.
