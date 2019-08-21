The regular monthly meeting of the District 7 Task Force will begin at 7 p.m., Aug. 20, at the Cross-Community Center.
The special guests for the session will be Rev. Kelly Spann, District 7 School Board Representative, and Tarek Ravenell, a representative of the Palmetto Railroad.
Updates will be provided from both presenters.
Community members are requested to attend to receive information, ask questions and share concerns they may have.
Important information will be shared regarding the railway coming to the area.
For additional information, you may contact County Councilman Caldwell Pinckney. Yvonne Bradley serves as recording secretary for the task force.
NAACP Annual Breakfast
The Moncks Corner Branch of the NAACP’s Annual Breakfast Program will begin at 9:30 a.m., Aug. 7, at the Masonic Lodge, located at 1372 Highway 52, Moncks Corner. Special guest presenters will be Mary L. Peeler, South Carolina Partnership Coordinator, Atlanta Regional Census Center and J. A. Moore, South Carolina State Representative, 15th District.
Donation for the breakfast for $10. For additional information, contact Ethel Jefferson at 843-899-2945 or Anna Vice at 843-761-5516.
Burger King is Back
For several weeks residents of the northern end of Berkley County decried the closing of their Moncks Corner Burger King.
Everywhere I went the question was asked, “When will our Burger King re-open?” And of course, I would respond, “I don’t know.”
The sign in front of the building on Highway 52 read, opening soon; but soon felt like an eternity. It’s wonderful having a variety of fast food options in the area, and they are all very much appreciated.
However, having only one of each, is extra special. So, let me be among the first to announce that our area Burger King is back in business. So, for all you Burger King fans, show your love by paying them a visit.
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468 or send email to ybarnes@homesc.com