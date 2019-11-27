The “most wonderful time of the year” has arrived. This is a great time to bond with family, friends, neighbors and other friendly faces. The crisp smell of Fall in the air, as well as leaves turning color, makes the season even more brighter. We are sending holiday wishes to everyone in our community. A few of our neighbors share what they are most thankful for during this season:
Cpl. Jimmy Smith, BCSO:
I’m always thankful for another day above ground. I’m thankful for my firm foundation of family and close friends that’s always rooting for me, and a phone call away if needed. I’m thankful for Sheriff Duane Lewis giving me the opportunity in becoming a Deputy. Ever since third grade I’ve wanted to go into law enforcement. And the last, I thank God for keeping me covered.
“Happy Thanksgiving”
Douglas Guerry:
I’m most thankful for the prayers and support from my community, as I continue to manage living with cancer.
Roberta Taylor Cooper:
I am thankful for life, health, strength, the gift of eternal life, my family and also my church family. I can name many other things, because I’m so thankful.
Annual Tree Lighting
The town of Jamestown will host its Annual Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m., Dec. 1. This is located at the Town Hall/ Municipal Complex on 7604 Highway 41, Jamestown. There are lots of festive activities planned. The public is invited to attend.
Condolences
Condolences are sent to the family of the late Maybelle Coutrair. She will be greatly missed in our community, as she was always very visible in our town. Coutrair was a mother, sister, relative and friend to many. She served faithfully on the usher board of Jerusalem Baptist Church for decades. Please keep her family in your prayers.