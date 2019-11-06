Mary W. Hill of the Wesley A.M.E. Church in Shulerville was honored during a 7th Episcopal District of the A.M.E. Church convention, held at the Florence Civic Center. Hill was awarded a Life Membership in the Connectional Women’s Missionary Society.
This prestigious award is given to members of the Episcopal Women’s Missionary Society who offer more than 25 years of meritorious service to the society.
Hill was proudly surrounded by family members, as she accepted this award. Our community sends a huge congratulations her way.
Fellowship dinner planned
All of our community men are invited to a Community Men’s Fellowship Meal at the Jamestown Baptist Church. This is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Nov. 7 in the church’s Family Life Center. The committee is looking forward to a great evening of food and fellowship.
October birthdays
We are sending birthday wishes to everyone born in the month of October. We hope that you enjoyed your special day. We also wish you many more birthdays to come.
If you have news from the Jamestown area, send it in to Monica Nixon at monicanixon@hotmail.com by Wednesday.