The February edition of the 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 17, at the Jamestown Baptist Church Family Life Center. This month’s meeting will focus on self defense. Marie Rutledge- Livingston is the speaker. She will present a “Damsel in Defense Warrior Workshop.” Crime statistics will also be discussed. Refreshments are served.
Healthy Heart Walk
Mark your calendars for Feb. 22 for a Healthy Heart Walk. This free event helps to raise awareness for a healthy heart. The walk begins at 7:30 a.m., at the CO 26 fire station in Shulerville. Feel free to walk, run or ride your bike. Please visit https://form.jotform.com/92795879880180 to pre-register.
Oyster Roast
An Oyster Roast is planned for 6-9 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Jamestown Steel Shed. Tickets may be purchased in advance for $20 through www.eventbrite.com. You may also purchase tickets at the door for $25. There is a $5.00 admission at the door for anyone that’s not eating oysters. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free.
January birthdays
Birthday greetings are sent to everyone born in January. I hope you enjoyed your big day, in this new decade. Wishing you many more birthdays to come. Special wishes are sent to: Nevaeh Gee, Pastor Trevera Williams and Demetrius Thurman.
If you have news from the Jamestown area, send it in to Monica Nixon at monicanixon@hotmail.com by Wednesday.