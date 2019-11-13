Jamestown Baptist Church is pleased to introduce its new pastor, Wayne McNeill.
He and his wife Lin, have served various churches in both the Screven and Charleston associations. They have also served churches in Mississippi, Georgia, North Carolina and New York. Pastor McNeill is a graduate of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Let’s welcome the McNeill family to the area and wish them much success.
Neighborhood Watch
The November edition of the 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Nov. 18 at Jerusalem Baptist Church. This month’s meeting is held slightly earlier in the month because of the upcoming holiday. Our very own Jamestown native, Leah Guerry Dupree, Berkeley County Clerk of Court, will be the speaker of the evening. Crime statistics will be addressed and refreshments are served.
Hunter education class
A free hunter education class has been scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Jamestown Baptist Church Family Life Center.
Deputy Stacy Harris of the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will serve as the class instructor. Send email to Cpl. Jimmy Smith of the BCSO at jimmy.smith@bcsosc.org for the required preregistration. Keep in mind that all residents and non-residents who were born after June 30, 1979, must successfully complete a hunter education course, approved by SCDNR, before a hunting license can be obtained.