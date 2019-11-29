Moncks Corner resident turns 100

Moncks Corner resident Katherine Blackmon celebrated her 100th birthday on November 27th.
Blackmon was born and raised in Berkeley County and attended the old Berkeley High School. Blackmon worked at the Berkeley Restaurant for over 18 years.
Throughout the course of her life she witnessed several changes, 18 presidents, electric streetlights replacing gas lamps and paved highways replacing dirt roads. She lived through women receiving the right to vote and silent movies being replaced with talking pictures.
Blackmon has always enjoyed deer hunting and of course spending time with family and friends.