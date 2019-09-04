The Moncks Corner Branch of the NAACP will conduct its annual Breakfast Program, 9:30 a.m., Sept. 7, at the Masonic Lodge, located at 1372, Highway 52, in Moncks Corner.
Donation for the breakfast is $10 per person. Special guest presenters are Mary L. Peeler, South Carolina Partnership Coordinator, Atlanta Regional Census Center and J. A. Moore, South Carolina State Representative, District 15. For additional information, contact Rev. Dr. Ethel Jefferson at 843-899-2945 or Anna Vice at 843-761-5516.
Men’s Day Program
The annual Men’s Day program of the Day Dawn Baptist Church will be conducted 10 a.m., Sept.8., in the church sanctuary, 2057 Highway 45, Pineville. The speaker for the program will be Minister Claudius Blanding. Rev. Joshua Prioleau is host pastor and the public is invited to attend.
Rainbow Tea
The Charleston County Ushers Association is inviting Berkeley County Ushers and others to join them as they celebrate the 24th annual Rainbow Tea event, 4 p. m., Sept. 22, at the Baptist Center, 2026 Johnsonville Road., North Charleston.
Back to School
The 2019-2020 school year for the students of Berkeley County has officially begun. Take this time to pray they have a safe and productive school term.
Our children are our most important commodity and their safety and wellbeing, in general, ought to be our priority.
As they go out daily to our schools, I ask school personnel to be ready to receive them in positive ways.
As an educator, I have always believed that parents send us the best they have. It is the job of the educator to look at every possible way of receiving what is sent and enhancing the learning and social environments to provide opportunities for those children to learn and grow.
Parents, you also have major responsibilities in ensuring those you are sending are ready to receive the opportunities being made available to them at their school.
Get involved in positive ways. Connect with your child’s school. You don’t have to visit the school or classroom every day but please take time to meet the teachers of your children.
Provide contact information, and let the school know that you are a concerned parent. Review the work being accomplished by your child and follow up with the school if you suspect a problem.
Don’t wait until the end of the first nine weeks, or semester to follow-up on a concern. Additionally, if your child is not inclined to listen to you at home, know that he may not be listening to the teacher at school.
Investigate any concerns you may have with your child’s school first through the teacher, then the school’s administration, if you don’t feel that you are being heard. Remember, there are measures in place to protect and address the concerns of students, parents, teachers, and administrators. Take time to read the rules and regulations of your child’s school and assist the school and your child as a positive member of the learning team. Should things not go as you feel they should, look for positive solutions. A collaborative home school relationship can only lead to a positive and successful school term for everyone. I wish all of you well as the 2019 – 2020 school term begins.
Get well wishes
Send warm thoughts to Loretta White, Elizabeth Jenkins, Lamont Holback, Shirley Cleveland, Elouise King, Clement Williams, Trustee George Casey, Queen Dingle, George Prioleau, St. Julian Jenkins, Annie Washington, Annie Wiggins, John Mustapher, Isaac Milligan and Mary Lee Casey.
Happy Labor Day. Stay Safe.
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468 or email ybarnes@homesc.com.