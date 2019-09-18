Moncks Corner AARP invites Members

The Moncks Corner Chapter of the AARP, Chapter 4635, meets at 2 p.m. monthly on the third Tuesday at the Moncks Corner Senior Center, 103 Gulledge St., Moncks Corner.
Seniors are provided with an array of information regarding health, money, Social Security, Medicare, insurance and more.
The social activities include an annual day trip in April and a picnic in May. During the month of Sept., a Day of Service is accomplished in the community.
AARP (formerly American Association of Retired Persons) is the nation’s largest nonprofit nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering American’s 50 and older to choose how they live as they age.
National membership allows seniors to enjoy discounts at restaurants, travel, car rental, movie theaters, and shopping.
Last year’s activities included a trip to the State House in Columbia and a picnic at the Bonneau Sports Complex, on Highway 52 in Bonneau. Berkeley County residents 50 and older are invited to join. Those currently participating say the comradery is awesome!
Antioch Association’s Pineville Extension Program
The Morris College Extension Program will be initiated 6:30 pm, Monday, October 14, at the Antioch Baptist Association’s Institute in Pineville, 1496 Colonel Maham Dr.
All continuing and interested new students are invited to attend these classes. Should there be questions or concerns, please contact Rev. Dr. Leon Brown, Antioch Baptist Association Moderator, at (843) 899-3282 or cell (843) 509-0713. Yvonne Bradley is Recording Secretary Of the Antioch Baptist Association.
Moncks Corner Baptist Church Revival Services
The Moncks Corner Baptist Church will conduct its Fall Revival 7 pm, each night, October 7 -11, in its sanctuary, 496 E Main St., Moncks Corner. They are inviting everyone to come worship with them. Ministers sharing the Word of the Lord during the week are:
Monday, October 7 – Min. Michelle B. Taylor, Moncks Corner Baptist;
Tuesday, October 8 – Min. Stephen Mulware, Moncks Corner Baptist;
Wednesday, October 9 – Rev. Edna Bryant, New Covenant Baptist;
Thursday, October 10 – Rev. Ronald Casey, New Providence Baptist, and
Friday, October 12 – Rev. Raymond Young, Rock Hill Baptist. Your prayers and participation are requested.
Rev. Dr. Leon G. Brown is Pastor of Moncks Corner Baptist Church.
Get Well Wishes
Send warm thoughts to Loretta White, Elizabeth Jenkins, Lamont Holback, Shirley Cleveland, Elouise King, Clement Williams, Trustee George Casey, Queen Dingle, George Prioleau, St. Julian Jenkins, Annie Washington, Annie Wiggins, John Mustapher, Isaac Milligan, and Mary Lee Casey.
Expressions of Sympathy
It was with great sadness that we received news of the passing of Moncks Corner Town Council Woman and Pastor, Dr. Tonia (Aiken) Taylor. We send sincere expressions of sympathy to her family.
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC 29468 or email ybarnes@homesc.com.