The Moncks Corner Chapter of the AARP, Chapter 4653, conducted its Christmas Luncheon meeting, 1:30 p.m., at the Barony House in Moncks Corner.
The event was well attended, and following a most delicious lunch, items of importance to the growth of the organization were discussed. Interested persons are welcomed to attend meetings that occur on the third Tuesday of each month at the Moncks Corner Senior Center, located at 102 Gulledge St.
Seniors are provided with an array of information regarding health, money, Social Security, Medicare, insurance and more.
Social activities include an annual day trip in April and a picnic in May. During the month of Sept., a Day of Service is accomplished in the community. Attendees are afforded opportunities to hear from presenters with information in areas important to their current and future life needs and benefits.
AARP (formerly American Association of Retired Persons) is the nation’s largest nonprofit nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering American’s 50 and older to choose how they live as they age.
National membership allows seniors to enjoy discounts at restaurants, travel, car rental, movie theaters, and shopping.
Founder’s Day Breakfast
The Iota Theta Sigma Alumni Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., will Conduct their Founders’ Day Breakfast, 9:14 a.m., Jan. 4 at Baum Temple AME Zion Church, 943 W 1st N St., Summerville. A donation of $35 is required. Speakers for the occasion are Representative Wendell Gaillard, SC House District 111, Brother Jean Lamothe, Immediate Past International 1st Vice President, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and Brother Allah Rashford, MD.
For information contact the organization via email at IOTATHETAOSIGMA@gmail.com.
Season’s Greetings
Best Wishes to our readers for a safe and enjoyable holiday.
Send items of interest to Yvonne Barnes, 1458 Colonel Maham Dr., Pineville, SC or email ybarnes@homesc.com.