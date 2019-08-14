The St. Stephen Elementary School Rams, 1053 Russellville Road, will host a Meet the Teacher event for the families of students. This event is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Aug. 16. For more information, call 843-567-2813.
American Legion
Rescue Me is a fundraiser to help the Friends of the Berkeley County Animal Center, non-profit organization, raise needed funds for the Berkeley County Animal Center and to assist with the animals’ ongoing needs.
This fun event will begin at 10 a.m. and end 3 p.m. on Aug. 17 at the American Legion Post 166, at 116 Howe Hall Road in Goose Creek. Vendors and crafters will be available to shop. There will be a raffle with some amazing products to win. The kitchen at the American Legion will be open to the public at 11 a.m. for food and drink orders.
Raffle tickets are $1 each or 15 for $10. You do not have to be present to win. For more information, call 843-553-5454 or send email to alegion29445@yahoo.com.
Berkeley County Animal Center will have adoptable animals on site.
Visit https://www.friendsofberkeleyanimalcenter.com/ to donate money or bring an item to the center and bring a copy of your receipt (screenshot acceptable) and receive two free tickets to the raffle. Free parking will be available across the street from The American Legion.
Rescue the Summer
The first Rescue the Summer event will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 24 at Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner. The Friends of Berkeley County Animal Center and Cypress Gardens have joined to benefit the rescued animals of Berkeley County.
The Berkeley Animal Center is the only public shelter in Berkeley County. Most of the lost or abandoned animals find their way to this location. Since the Doc Williams closure, the workload has practically doubled and help is needed.
The first step to any adoption is that every shelter pet must be spayed or neutered. To best meet this challenge, the Berkeley Animal Center needs an on-site operating room. This will allow the generous veterinarians of the community to visit the animals to provide this service efficiently, quickly and in a low stress environment. Every penny of proceeds from this event will benefit this cause.
Berkeley Animal Center will have pets available to meet for adoption.
Please remember no personal pets are allowed at this special event. There will be a variety of food trucks available for purchasing lunch, snacks and drinks, as well as vendors, crafts and games with prizes for the children. There will be live music and Sing with Aaron karaoke to entertain.
Specialized rescue groups are a huge part of having a successful Berkeley Animal Center. Rescue groups will be available to help others learn all about the invaluable service they provide to the Berkeley County rescued animals.
Visit the beautifully revitalized attractions Cypress Gardens already has to offer, Swamp Boat Adventures, Butterfly House, Swamparium and Walking Trails through this miraculous watery landscape.
Donations of pet food and supply donations to the animal center will be accepted. Donations are not required, but are appreciated.
Cost to enter Cypress Gardens is $5 ages 6-17, $10 for adults, $6.50 for seniors 65 and up and for members of the military.
Clean-up and Barbecue
There will be a volunteer yard clean-up work weekend at the Berkeley County Animal Center, 502 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner hosted by Tom Fernandez, family and friends. The cleanup is scheduled for 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 24-25.
The Berkeley County Animal Center needs help performing outside chores to help make the facility safer and cleaner for its animal guests. Bring work gloves, rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, trucks, trailers, basic lawn cleaning equipment and a strong back.
Included with a monetary donation is free barbecue donated and prepared by Tom Fernandez. Give what you can and get a plate of whole hog barbecue. Monetary donations are benefiting the Berkeley County Animal Center 100 percent.
If you can’t help this scheduled weekend, the center will accept donations of cat litter, dog food, kennels, carrying kennels, kitten food, 55-gallon construction bags, and other pet supplies you are willing to donate. Any help and support will be appreciated. For more information, call 843-553-5454.
Farmer’s Market
Don’t forget, the town of St. Stephen farmer’s market begins at 3 p.m. and ends 7 p.m. every Wednesday. The location is in the Alice Price Park under and around the pavilion. Support is appreciated and vendors are welcome. For more information, contact Town Hall at 843-567-3597.
Birthday Wishes
Happy birthday wishes to Rita Adams, Kate S. Brown, Joann Grosskopf, L.C. Kinard, Hayden Moody, Betty Morris, Liz Wrenn and Terry Wyndham.
Prayers and get well
Take time out of your busy day to pray for and to offer best wishes to Mildred Adams, Elaine Belangia, Yvonne Browder, Landon Byars, Spencer Crawford, Halayne Day, Tom Dennis, Vicki Hall, Alton Howard, Mary W. Johnson, Kelly Phillips, Donna Poston, Alice Snyder, Patsy Stone, George Svagerko, DeAnna Trout, Dub Wadford, Mae Welch and for any un-spoken prayers needed.
Condolences
Remember heartfelt sympathy and prayers to families and friends of their loved ones, Lois Friddell Dangerfield, Anna Grace Dennis, Ronald A. “Ron” Garcia, Christopher R. Mitchell, Sandra Jean Caddell Ott, Madeline Thornley Powers, Curtis Elias Saulisbury Jr. and Richard Alan Yohe Sr.
Have a healthy, safe and blessed week.