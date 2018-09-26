A community fundraiser is planned from 11 a.m to 2 p.m on Sept. 29 at the Shulerville Rural Fire Department 26 on 1037 Fort View Road in Shulerville. The meals are $6 and includes a choice of chicken or fish sandwiches. The meals also include a drink and chips. Your support helps to benefit the 29453 Community Neighborhood Watch Group.
Bookmobile
Fall is finally here. What a good time to find the Berkeley County Library System’s bookmobile to check out its fall book collection. The bookmobile will be in the Jamestown area 1-2 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Highway 17-A and Highway 41.
Birthdays
Sending birthday wishes to all our community members who were born in September. I hope you enjoyed your special day and also wish you many more birthdays to come.
SCDNR news
The Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests’ headquarters reopened for normal business hours after closing for Hurricane Florence.
Francis Marion Ranger District’s recreation facilities:
Buckhall Recreation Area (open)
Twin Ponds Rifle Range (open)
Elmwood Campground (closed due to potenial flooding)
Honey Hill Campground (open)
Huger Recreation Area (open)
Wambaw Cycle Trail (closed) (further assessment needed)
McConnell Landing (closed due to potential flooding)
Pitch Landing (closed due to potential flooding)
Tiger Corner Road (road is damaged)